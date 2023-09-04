Mountain cops stranded on Skye peak sparks 12-hour rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mountain cops stranded on Skye peak sparks 12-hour rescue

Four off-duty members of the police's elite mountain search team became stranded as gale force winds and heavy rain battered Skye.

By Michelle Henderson
Three of the Cuillin hills on the Isle of Skye.
The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock

Elite mountain cops were forced to call in reinforcements after becoming stranded on a Skye mountain.

Four off-duty members of the police’s search team scaled Sgurr Dubh Mor, part of the Cuillin mountain range, on Skye on Saturday.

However, they were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak.

Rescue teams then battled for more than 12 hours to rescue the group, amidst the terrible weather conditions.

The major rescue operation was sparked by an emergency call from four climbers who had become cragfast on the rockface.

Members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team worked through the night to locate and rescue the stranded group. Image: Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

Five members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team navigated across swollen streams and slippery rocks before eventually reaching the summit at around 2am.

The cold, wet climbers were found a short distance away.

After being assessed by mountaineers at the scene, the group began retracing their steps and descending the 3,000ft peak.

Mountaineers navigate swollen streams and slippery rocks to reach casualties

Members of the Skye rescue team have taken to social media to share a series of images from the rescue operation and share an insight into the challenging rescue.

They wrote: “Five team members had a very long, wet night on the hill on Saturday night after being called out to help a party of four stuck on Sgurr Dubh Mor. The group had climbed up the Dubh’s slabs from Coruisk but had been unable to find their way back down.

“Hope of helicopter assistance was dashed when Rescue 948 from Stornoway turned back due to worsening weather.

“Setting off just before 10:30pm, the team eventually reached the summit at 2am, and found the cold, wet climbers after a short descent to the North.”

Rescue mountaineers navigate a large rock on the Skye mountain in the pitch black to reach a group of stranded walkers.
Rescue mountaineers navigated swollen streams and slippery rocks in the pitch black amidst the 12 hour rescue operation. Image: Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

They added: “The rain was now relentless leading to difficult route finding, swollen streams and slippery rocks, but by carefully retracing their steps, all were back at Glen Brittle by 7am.

“Certainly an experience for all involved there were some very tired (and grateful) people back at the base this morning.”

Horrendous Skye weather made helicopter rescue impossible

Rescue helicopter 948 from Stornoway was dispatched to the scene to airlift mountain rescuers to the summit as daylight faded.

As weather conditions deteriorated, the chopper was forced to terminate its flight path and return to base.

Meanwhile, mountaineers and a local specialist search team scaled the mountain on foot.

The rescue operation lasted for around 12 hours.

Mountaineers navigate by torch light amidst bad weather.
The nine-strong group retraced their steps, reaching the base of the mountain by 7am the following morning. Image: Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

The group were safely taken off the mountain at around 7am on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway was sent to a report of four walkers stuck on the Cuillin, Isle of Skye.

“The alarm was raised at about 8.05pm. The helicopter was unable to assist due to weather conditions.”

In a statement, a police spokesman added: “We were made aware of a group of walkers in difficulty in the area of Sgùrr Dubh Mòr in the Cuillin on Skye shortly after 6.45pm on Saturday.

“The group were assisted off the mountain by the Skye Mountain Rescue Team. No one was injured.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock
Here's the how and the why of the Wine Guy on Skye
The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock
Shetland Islands Council to discuss ‘advanced’ tunnel plan with UK Government
The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock
Weekend court roll – a swindling granny and a coleslaw meltdown
The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock
Gallery: Hairy Highland cows steal the the show at Carve Carrbridge
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
Millburn Road in Inverness, with a van driving by.
Appeal made after schoolgirls approached in 'alarming' manner by man in Inverness
The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
The group were left stranded on the rock face as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the peak. Image: Shutterstock
West Highland crofter of 17 years says traditional way of life has disappeared
A9 Dualling: Finish the job as ‘memorial’ to road crash victims
Grampian eye in front o a blue sky
Summer isn't over! Temperatures to rise above 20C in the north and north-east this…

Conversation