‘The support has been overwhelming’: What it’s like to live with MND in the Outer Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The support has been overwhelming’: What it’s like to live with MND in the Outer Hebrides

"When I was first given my diagnosis, it was totally devastating," Ani says. "It was like, that’s it, my life is over."

By Eve McLachlan
A woman using an electric wheelchair smiles in a garden with a loch in the background.
Theresa 'Ani' George has worked to raise money to help other people in Scotland living with MND. Photo supplied by: MND Scotland.

Theresa ‘Ani’ George, who lives on North Uist, reflects on the way MND has affected her life.

Ani moved to Uist from the American state of Maine 20 years ago to live with her partner.

Island life suited her perfectly. A keen photographer, she used to love being outdoors; “going to the beach, hiking, and exploring nature”.

But a couple of years ago she began noticing worrying symptoms.

“The first time I really felt something was wrong was when I could not wriggle my toes on my left foot,” she says.

This progressed to a limp, and then a loss of balance. At first, she says, “it was thought I may have had a stroke”.

But after a doctor arranged an appointment with a neurologist, Ani was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

MND is a progressive neurological illness that stops signals from the brain from reaching the muscles.

It’s a terminal illness, with an average life expectancy of just 18 months from diagnosis.

‘Totally devastating’

“When I was first given my diagnosis, it was totally devastating,” Ani says. “It was like, that’s it, my life is over.

“Me and my partner both went four days without eating or sleeping.”

Suddenly, she could no longer do many of the things she loved.

“I can’t access the beaches or go on hikes anymore, which is obviously really frustrating,” she says.

Living in Uist also leads to extra challenges for those with MND.

For instance, using a wheelchair on single track roads can be “really scary”, Ani says.

“There’s hardly any pavements and although I love it here, it’s hard to find a place where I can get out and about in my wheelchair.”

Two smiling women wearing 'MND Scotland' shirts hold a check from a fundraising event.
Ani and Chrissie raised over £20,000 for MND Scotland earlier this year. Photo provided by: Theresa ‘Ani’ George

Ani’s family has set up a GoFundMe for an all-terrain wheelchair that would allow her more freedom to visit her favourite places on the island.

The fundraiser has already raised almost £5,000. And it’s not the first time Uist’s community has come together to support Ani and others living with MND.

Ani and her friend Chrissie Laing, who also has MND, organised a fundraising event in April that raised £24,000 for the charity MND Scotland.

“The support from the people of Uist has been overwhelming,” Ani says.

“We could have never expected to raise so much money,” Chrissie adds. “It’s honestly hard to find the words to thank everyone properly.”

‘MND Scotland has been there for us in countless ways’

For Ani and Chrissie, fundraising was a way to give back to the charity that has supported them since their diagnoses.

“Chrissie and me both feel that MND Scotland has been there for us in countless ways,” Ani says, “from helping with finances and benefits, to equipment like stairlifts, recline chairs, electric wheelchairs and holiday funds.”

“I can’t imagine what life would be like for us without them!”

Rachel Maitland, MND Scotland’s Chief Executive, praised Ani and Chrissie’s “incredible fundraising efforts” and “the generosity of the local community”.

The support, she says, will help MND Scotland “continue to be a helping hand of support to people living in Scotland with MND”.

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Ross-shire Engineering in Muir of Ord.
Private equity deal delivers £1.3 million payout for employees of north engineering firm RSE
Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson, Michael Gove and local MP Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Michael Gove says A9 needs dualling as far as Nigg roundabout
A delicate engraving project at North Lands Creative Glass. Image: North Lands Creative Glass
Six jobs axed as Caithness glass crafting centre enters liquidation
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stuart Lilley broke into churches across the Highlands and Moray Picture shows; Stuart Lilley / Dornoch Cathedral. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who targeted churches in Highland and Moray spared jail
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn Picture shows; Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Christina Cameron) / Jasperimage (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Car crash pensioner cleared of killing elderly pedestrian by careless driving
Councillor Ruraidh Stewart with the new 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh behind.
Highland Council puts up MORE new 20mph signs in error
Fire crews were called to a residential street in Oban. Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters called to Oban home after gas heater caught fire
MV Nordic Sea
Will Papa Westray get a brand new pier to accommodate its issue-stricken replacement ferry?
Four women pose holding instruments on a rocky outcropping with the sea in the background.
'It just felt natural': The band bringing Germany and Scotland's traditional languages together

Conversation