Aberdeen name 23-man squad for Conference League

Dutchman Vicente Besuijen has missed out on a place in Barry Robson's squad for the campaign in Europe.

By Paul Third
Vicente Besuijen has not made Aberdeen's squad for the Conference League. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has missed out on a place in the club’s squad list for the upcoming group stage of the Conference League.

The Dons have submitted a 23-man squad for their A list ahead of the group stage of the competition but Besuijen, who has yet to feature this season, has missed out on a place in the squad.

All of manager Barry Robson’s 13 summer transfer window signings have been included on the list.

Scots Graeme Shinnie, Jack MacKenzie, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan are the locally trained players on list A.

The squad will be bolstered by players for list B which is submitted the day before each group match in the tournament.

List B features club-trained players under the age of 21 and will include first team squad members such as midfielder Connor Barron (21), goalkeeper Tom Ritchie (20) and attacker Ryan Duncan (19).

The Dons play their first match of the group stage at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt next Thursday.

Aberdeen squad for Conference League

Goalkeepers – Kelle Roos, Ross Doohan

Defenders – Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie, Stefan Gartenmann, James McGarry, Rhys Williams, Angus MacDonald, Or Dadia, Slobodan Rubezic, Richard Jensen.

Midfielders – Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Dante Polvara, Jamie McGrath, Jonny Hayes, Shayden Morris.

Forwards – Bojan Miovski, Duk, Ester Sokler, Pape Gueye

