‘It wants to be written about’: The poet and photographer exploring one of Uist’s tidal islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It wants to be written about’: The poet and photographer exploring one of Uist’s tidal islands

"I can see with hindsight that, over the years, the island had somehow become meaningful to me," says poet Stephen Ely.

By Eve McLachlan
Stephen Ely and Michael Faint stand smiling in front of an art gallery wall.
Poet Stephen Ely and photographer Michael Faint at their exhibition in Cnoc Soilleir. Photo: Michael Faint

In the exhibition and upcoming book Orasaigh, poet Stephen Ely and photographer Michael Faint use a single island to examine everything from archaeology to politics.

It can be easy to pass by Uist’s many small, uninhabited islands without thinking about the story behind them.

But South Uist’s Orasaigh – a name simply meaning ‘tidal island’ – has stepped into the spotlight in an exhibition touring Uist.

The exhibition, called simply Orasaigh, features a single long poem by Stephen Ely and photography by Michael Faint.

It first opened in South Uist’s Cnoc Soilleir building and will be coming to North Uist’s Taigh Chearsabhagh arts centre in November.

Poet Stephen Ely is based in Yorkshire, where he teaches at the University of Huddersfield.

For “maybe 15 years”, however, he has regularly made the journey up north to spend time in Uist.

“I usually stay in the same cottage, and Orasaigh, the island, is right behind it, right on the coast,” he says.

‘I’ve spent a lot of time wandering around the island’

Orasaigh is a small tidal island off the coast of South Uist. Like so much of Uist’s landscape, it has a rich history that is still being discovered by archaeologists.

In 2019, Stephen came up to the islands with a purpose.

“I was writing a poem called The European Eel,” he says. “My plan was to walk during the day and write in the evenings, but whenever I sat down to write, I couldn’t.”

Instead – and to his surprise – he found his creative mind drifting to the tiny island that he had been holidaying next to for so many years.

“It just kept forcing its way into my consciousness,” he says.

A black and white photo of the tidal island of Orasaigh, taken from a low angle.
The name ‘Orasaigh’ means ‘tidal island’. Photo: Michael Faint

“I’ve spent a lot of time wandering around the island and the neighbouring beach. I’ve seen a range of phenomenal wildlife on it. I’d spent several lazy afternoons just lounging about on the grassy slope at the back of the island, gazing out across the ocean.”

“I can see with hindsight that, over the years, the island had somehow become meaningful to me.”

However, he had made a pact with himself: “I’m not going to start writing a new poem.”

But as Orasaigh clearly wasn’t going to leave his mind, he needed to find a solution.

“I told myself, ‘it clearly wants to be written about, so I’ll spend an evening brainstorming everything that I know about it’.”

At the end of that evening, he had pages full of notes. “And I was then able to write The European Eel,” he says.

But his poem Orasaigh waited patiently in the background.

‘Some of Michael’s photos looked like they were poems already’

In fact, it ended up being long enough to be a book on its own. But along with the text, Stephen wanted there to be a visual element.

Once he found Michael Faint, a photographer working in Uist who has done work for Cnoc Soilleir in the past, he knew he was “the obvious choice”.

“Some of the photos on his website looked like they were poems already.”

‘A deeper visual element’

Michael says he was immediately “intrigued” when Stephen first approached him.

Through his photography, he worked to bring “a deeper visual element to the poem, and therefore another layer of storytelling to the collaboration.”

“Intentionally, many of the photographs are a very literal and recognisable representation of the words of the poem while others are an expansive interpretation of the underlying themes,” he says.

A black and white photo of an old cemetery on the machair.
‘The Burial Ground’, a photo from the exhibition. Photo: Michael Faint

For Michael, every look into the poem brought something new.

“By reading and re-reading the poem I was able to imagine further images I would like to bring to the text,” he says.

“Of course, the landscape, weather, wildlife (and especially the ravens) can have their own ideas around these plans, so I have to adapt and create images with what I am given on the day.”

The book is due to come out in August 2024.

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Sheriff Court
'Shocking behaviour': Driver rode into garden wall high on a cocktail of drugs
Ron Cruickshank and Graham Cross from the Sceckie Soccer Fives and Ruathy Donald from CHAS. Inverness mark the landmark fundraising effort.
Charity scores from Inverness footballers' all-day marathon effort
A van splashing through a large pool of water on the road. Heavy rain has been forecast across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands.
'Very small danger to life' as heavy rain bound for Aberdeenshire, Argyll and south…
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
Tide Lines frontman Robert Robertson who will be playing a gig on Iona.
Tide Lines frontmen set to play gig in Iona pub - for free
Angler in River Spey under Craigellachie bridge.
Mystery continues to surround cause of fish deaths and sick dogs and people on…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hay assaulted a member of staff outside the bar Picture shows; Samantha Hay / Claymore Bar. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunken pub-brawler bottled barmaid's face after drinking seven pints of cider
Singing is a huge part of the Oban Music Group who call themselves of the Not Normals.
Meet The Not Normals - the Oban band whose members say it has changed…
Anderson High School is one of the schools that will be closed next week. Image: Lauren Robertson/ DC Thomson.
Full list of schools shut in Shetland as strikes confirmed

Conversation