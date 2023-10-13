Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood to return to Aberdeen as star of Wizard of Oz musical

There’s no place like the Granite City for Craig Revel Horwood.

The famous choreographer – and Strictly Come Dancing’s resident bad guy – is set to star in The Wizard of Oz as The Wicked Witch of the West.

The new musical, based on the story by L. Frank Baum, will tour in 2024 following a run at the London Palladium and will come to His Majesty’s Theatre from July 9 to 13.

The show will feature the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We’re Off To See the Wizard, with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie, said he is excited to take His Majesty’s Theatre audiences “down the yellow brick road”.

Coming to Aberdeen next July

“The marvellous Craig Revel Horwood will add an extra sparkle to an

already glittering production,” he added.

Craig said: “I am super excited about taking on the iconic role of The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. She’s mean, green and wants those shoes!”

It’s not Craig’s first appearance on the stage in Aberdeen, having appeared in the musical Annie as Miss Hannigan. His hit show Strictly Ballroom: The Musical – which he directs – also entertained HMT audiences earlier this year.

The Australian-British dancer is also used to touring across the country, directing and appearing in the annual Strictly Come Dancing Live arena tour.

He also created the touring show Strictly Confidential, was Head Judge on Dancing with the Stars New Zealand and is currently Head Judge on Dancing with the Stars Australia.

Tickets are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree.