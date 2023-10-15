Gallery: Gaels stop to reflect following day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod

Gaels are gathering in Paisley for the Mod’s annual church service following a successful first day of competitions.

Attendees will gather at 3pm on Sunday to give thanks at Paisley Abbey, ahead of Gaelic Mass at St. Mirrin’s Catheral from 5pm.

The church service will commence from 3pm, bringing Gaels from across Scotland together for a day of reflection.

The day’s events will end with Celtic Praise at the Methodist Central Hall from 7pm.

Young musicians triumph during first day of Mod competitions

The Royal National Mod made its triumphant return to Paisley on Friday for the first time in a decade.

Spirits were high as attendees enjoyed a civic reception followed by a jam-packed evening of musical entertainment at the annual opening ceremony at Paisley Town Hall.

Saturday saw the first round of competitions get under way with young musicians taking centre stage in the Mod’s traditional music events.

Some of the Mod’s youngest pipers, chanter, fiddle, piano and accordion players put on spectacular performances, earning them the top prizes in their category.

Musicians from the Western Isles, Skye, and Inverness were among the strong line-up of competitors making history.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said: “It’s been a fantastic opening weekend to the Paisley Mod as we bring Gaels from across Scotland together, and share our language, music and culture with old and new faces and the people of Paisley and Renfrewshire.

“We’ve seen local musical talent really have a chance to shine with our Our Language Our Music concert and can now look forward to a day of reflection, before we head into six more days of competition, performances, sessions, workshops, talks and more.”

Here’s a snapshot of the events in Paisley so far.