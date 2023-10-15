Gallery: Gaels stop to reflect following day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Gaels stop to reflect following day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod

Gaels will gather for the Mod's annual church services ahead of a week of intense competitions.

By Michelle Henderson
Ciorstaidh MacLean of Lionacleit School (left) winner of the Roderick Ross, Ferintosh Memorial Trophy for chanter in the novice category. Also in the photograph lending her congratulations is sister, Caitaidh who was competing in other competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson 
Ciorstaidh MacLean of Lionacleit School (left) winner of the Roderick Ross, Ferintosh Memorial Trophy for chanter in the novice category. Also in the photograph lending her congratulations is sister, Caitaidh who was competing in other competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson 

Gaels are gathering in Paisley for the Mod’s annual church service following a successful first day of competitions.

Attendees will gather at 3pm on Sunday to give thanks at Paisley Abbey, ahead of Gaelic Mass at St. Mirrin’s Catheral from 5pm.

The church service will commence from 3pm, bringing Gaels from across Scotland together for a day of reflection.

The day’s events will end with Celtic Praise at the Methodist Central Hall from 7pm.

Young musicians triumph during first day of Mod competitions

The Royal National Mod made its triumphant return to Paisley on Friday for the first time in a decade.

Spirits were high as attendees enjoyed a civic reception followed by a jam-packed evening of musical entertainment at the annual opening ceremony at Paisley Town Hall.

Saturday saw the first round of competitions get under way with young musicians taking centre stage in the Mod’s traditional music events.

Some of the Mod’s youngest pipers, chanter, fiddle, piano and accordion players put on spectacular performances, earning them the top prizes in their category.

Musicians from the Western Isles, Skye, and Inverness were among the strong line-up of competitors making history.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said: “It’s been a fantastic opening weekend to the Paisley Mod as we bring Gaels from across Scotland together, and share our language, music and culture with old and new faces and the people of Paisley and Renfrewshire.

“We’ve seen local musical talent really have a chance to shine with our Our Language Our Music concert and can now look forward to a day of reflection, before we head into six more days of competition, performances, sessions, workshops, talks and more.”

Here’s a snapshot of the events in Paisley so far.

Alistair Adamson of Forth Primary School with his trophies for accordion playing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson 
Hamish de Vries of Sleat Primary School, Skye who is the winner in the under 13 Chanter under 13 competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Alasdair MacLeod of Inverness Gaelic School who is the winner in the 2/4 March under 13 competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fraser Donaldson of Charleston Academy, Inverness with the Fergie MacDonald Trophy as an aggregate in the under 13 accordion competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Callan Erskine of Bertha Park with the DR DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy for Piobaireachd under 16. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Donald MacLean of Castlebay Academy, Barra, winner of the Dugald Campbell Trophy for Piobaireachd. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Arran Green of Bannpockburn High School with the Royal Highland Fusiliers Cup for 2/4 March, Strathspey and Reel in the 16-18 age category. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Conversation