Man pronouced dead at the scene of crash on A9 in Caithness

Appeal for information following fatal crash in Caithness.

By Louise Glen
Police are appealing for information.
Police are appealing for information.

A 71-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision at Mybster in Caithness yesterday afternoon at 3pm.

The man, a driver of an Audi A6, was involved in a crash with a red Volvo FH lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene near Mybster, on a section of road between Thurso and Latheron.

Road police officers are now appealing for information following the fatal crash in north Caithness.

Investigation into the collision

Sergeant Douglas Scott from Highland and Islands road policing said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the man who died at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“To allow us to establish exactly what happened, I’m appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area around this time and have dash-cam footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1456 of 16 October, 2023.

