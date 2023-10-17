Harris choir takes top prize on day three of competitions at the Royal National Mod

A Harris school choir is returning home as champions for a second year running after winning eight awards at the Royal National Mod.

Sir E Scott School junior choir put on a spectacular performance as they took to the stage at Paisley Town Hall.

Spectators gathered to watch as the Western Isles-based choir dominated the morning choral competitions, taking home a host of trophies and prizes.

The group was awarded the Belle Campbell Trophy, the Heather K Moore Cup, the Janet Kelly Brown (Uist) Trophy, the Reverend Archie M. Beaton Trophy and the Sangobeg Prize in the 13-18 choral Puirt-a-Beul open competition.

They were also awarded the Mrs Campbell Blair Trophy and the Angus M Ross Trophy for the 13 to 18 choral unison open contest.

Bringing their total haul to eight, the group claimed the Oban Times Challenge Trophy in the choral harmony open 13- 18 contest.

It’s the second year running the choir has claimed victory in the Mod’s junior choral competitions.

Choir members dedicated free time in preparation for Mod performance

Speaking to The P&J, conductress Jane Macdonald said it feels “amazing” to be able to bring the awards back to the Western Isles.

She said: “They work so hard all year so just to have that rewarded is amazing. There was good competition this year which we are also thankful for because we would have been happy to come second to anybody who was singing this year.

“They have been giving up their lunchtimes themselves to rehearse so that’s how committed they are.”

During the competition, the choir performed the Gaelic song called Fad Is Beomi, which was written by choir member Isla Scott.

The song was centred around the topic of climate change.

The proud conductor said performing the original creation was the “cherry on top.”

The choir will also share the Mrs Hobbs of Inverlochy Cup with fellow competitors Glasgow Gaelic School for achieving the highest marks in Gaelic.

Glasgow choir has come a long way to share trophy

While not having to travel far geographically, conductor Rae MacIver, 18, said the choir from Glasgow Gaelic School has come a long way.

The win required a great deal of hard work over a short period of time, practising twice a week plus extra rehearsals during lunchtime in the run-up to the big event.

Ms MacIver said: “We’re really happy. A lot of the kids haven’t sung in a choir, some of them ever, some of them since Covid, and so we’re just delighted to be here and that they have put all the work in.

“We only started this school term for them and so they have put in a huge amount of work to complete that, let alone have it be a finished product and sound really good.”

Ms MacIver sang with the group at previous festivals and has seen some of the members mature as she picked up the baton.

She said: “It’s nice to see some of the younger kids when I was singing in the choir that are now the older ones and they’re encouraging the younger ones, and I think that process is really important in choirs.”

Young Invernesian wins mother’s trophy two decades on

A young Inverness singer is also celebrating her success after matching her mother’s success by winning the same trophy 25 years on.

Eileen Macinnes was just 10 years old when she claimed the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy at the Royal National Mod in Skye in 1998.

More than two decades on, her nine-year-old daughter Katie has followed in her footsteps, winning the accolade in the solo singing fluent girl’s competition for primary fives.

Her success comes as she made he debut at the Royal National Mod.

Speaking of her daughter’s achievements, Mrs Macinnes said the trophy has come full circle.

She said: “She’s won the trophy I won. I used to sing. It’s turning its way around.

“She will not stop singing in our house; it is all she does. My husband teaches her lots of new songs.”

A delighted young Katie said winning her mother’s trophy is “really quite special.”

Young Gaels from across the Highlands showcased their talents to clinch the awards on offer.

Emily Wood of Salen, Mull earned a gold badge for her outstanding performance in the Poetry Recitation Fluent contest for Primary three’s.

The seven-year-old youngster, who is a member of Mull Junior Mod Club, fought off still competition from 34 competitors from across Scotland to claim first place.

Emily said the best part about the competition was “winning.”

She said: “I thought they had said third place Emily but it was actually first.”

Skye lad celebrates 12th birthday in style winning three awards in one day

For, Jonathan Domhnallach from Skye it was a day to remember as he collected three awards on his 12th birthday.

Jonathan won the Jonathan MacDonald, Kilmuir, Trophy for his performance in the precenting a psalm open under 13 competition.

He was also presented with the Angus Nicol Trophy in the poetry recitation fluent primary seven competition and a gold badge in the solo singing fluent boys primary seven competition.

Skye singer wins for first-time at the Mod

Peter MacKinnon, 12, is putting the little community of Heast on Skye on the map with his first-ever win at the Mod.

This was Peter’s third Mod, the first coming before the pandemic in 2019.

He said: “That was one of the times where I kind of forgot my words.”

But now he’s growing more confident. Backed by help from his mum and tutor, he won the solo singing category for fluent Gaelic speakers aged 11 to 12.

The win was still a surprise though.

He said: “When they were saying out the names of first, second and third, when they said my name for first I was like, ‘Did they say my name?’ I was nervous when I was up there but it’s just so exciting.’”

Peter took home a gold badge for his efforts.

Inverness sibling duo taking trophies back north

After a long, tricky journey southwards, an Inverness brother and sister duo are bringing some silverware back north with them on their home journey.

Finlay Macmillan, aged 11, won in the traditional singing under 13 category, taking home the Tom and Rae Mitchell Memorial Prize for the second year in a row, as well as a gold badge.

For Finlay’s younger sister Alyth Macmillan, 8, this was her first-time winning at the national-level festival. Alyth won in the solo singing for fluent Gaelic speakers in Primary 4. She took home a gold badge.

Dad Calum said: “Very proud of them both, they’ve worked hard.”