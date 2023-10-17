Harris choir takes top prize on day three of competitions at the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harris choir takes top prize on day three of competitions at the Royal National Mod

Sir E Scott School junior choir claimed eight trophies and awards during the Mod's choral competitions.

By Michelle Henderson and Bailey Moreton
Sir E Scott School choir, with their conductress Jane Macdonald, of Tarbert, Harris with their haul of trophies from this mornings choral competitions .
Sir E Scott School choir, with their conductress Jane Macdonald, of Tarbert, Harris with their haul of trophies from this mornings choral competitions . Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Harris school choir is returning home as champions for a second year running after winning eight awards at the Royal National Mod.

Sir E Scott School junior choir put on a spectacular performance as they took to the stage at Paisley Town Hall.

Spectators gathered to watch as the Western Isles-based choir dominated the morning choral competitions, taking home a host of trophies and prizes.

The group was awarded the Belle Campbell Trophy, the Heather K Moore Cup, the Janet Kelly Brown (Uist) Trophy, the Reverend Archie M. Beaton Trophy and the Sangobeg Prize in the 13-18 choral Puirt-a-Beul open competition.

They were also awarded the Mrs Campbell Blair Trophy and the Angus M Ross Trophy for the 13 to 18 choral unison open contest.

Bringing their total haul to eight, the group claimed the Oban Times Challenge Trophy in the choral harmony open 13- 18 contest.

It’s the second year running the choir has claimed victory in the Mod’s junior choral competitions.

Choir members dedicated free time in preparation for Mod performance

Speaking to The P&J, conductress Jane Macdonald said it feels “amazing” to be able to bring the awards back to the Western Isles.

Conductress Jane Macdonald pictured with Sir E Scott choir on stage just moments after their victory.
Conductress Jane Macdonald pictured with Sir E Scott School junior choir on stage just moments after their victory. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She said: “They work so hard all year so just to have that rewarded is amazing. There was good competition this year which we are also thankful for because we would have been happy to come second to anybody who was singing this year.

“They have been giving up their lunchtimes themselves to rehearse so that’s how committed they are.”

During the competition, the choir performed the Gaelic song called Fad Is Beomi, which was written by choir member Isla Scott.

The song was centred around the topic of climate change.

The proud conductor said performing the original creation was the “cherry on top.”

The choir will also share the Mrs Hobbs of Inverlochy Cup with fellow competitors Glasgow Gaelic School for achieving the highest marks in Gaelic.

Glasgow choir has come a long way to share trophy

While not having to travel far geographically, conductor Rae MacIver, 18, said the choir from Glasgow Gaelic School has come a long way.

The win required a great deal of hard work over a short period of time, practising twice a week plus extra rehearsals during lunchtime in the run-up to the big event.

Ms MacIver said: “We’re really happy. A lot of the kids haven’t sung in a choir, some of them ever, some of them since Covid, and so we’re just delighted to be here and that they have put all the work in.

Glasgow Gaelic Choir pictured on stage with the Mrs Hobbs of Inverlochy Cup. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic Choir pictured on stage with the Mrs Hobbs of Inverlochy Cup. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We only started this school term for them and so they have put in a huge amount of work to complete that, let alone have it be a finished product and sound really good.”

Ms MacIver sang with the group at previous festivals and has seen some of the members mature as she picked up the baton.

She said: “It’s nice to see some of the younger kids when I was singing in the choir that are now the older ones and they’re encouraging the younger ones, and I think that process is really important in choirs.”

Young Invernesian wins mother’s trophy two decades on

A young Inverness singer is also celebrating her success after matching her mother’s success by winning the same trophy 25 years on.

Katie Macinnes of Inverness, winner of the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy for solo singing fluent girls primary five category.
Katie Macinnes of Inverness, winner of the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy for solo singing fluent girls primary five category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Eileen Macinnes was just 10 years old when she claimed the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy at the Royal National Mod in Skye in 1998.

More than two decades on, her nine-year-old daughter Katie has followed in her footsteps, winning the accolade in the solo singing fluent girl’s competition for primary fives.

Her success comes as she made he debut at the Royal National Mod.

Speaking of her daughter’s achievements, Mrs Macinnes said the trophy has come full circle.

She said: “She’s won the trophy I won. I used to sing. It’s turning its way around.

“She will not stop singing in our house; it is all she does. My husband teaches her lots of new songs.”

Katie Macinnes pictured with her mum Eileen.
Katie Macinnes pictured with her mum Eileen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A delighted young Katie said winning her mother’s trophy is “really quite special.”

Young Gaels from across the Highlands showcased their talents to clinch the awards on offer.

Emily Wood of Salen, Mull earned a gold badge for her outstanding performance in the Poetry Recitation Fluent contest for Primary three’s.

The seven-year-old youngster, who is a member of Mull Junior Mod Club, fought off still competition from 34 competitors from across Scotland to claim first place.

Emily Wood of Mull Junior Mod Club photographed at Paisley Abbey after her win for poetry recitation.
Emily Wood of Mull Junior Mod Club photographed at Paisley Abbey after her win for poetry recitation. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Emily said the best part about the competition was “winning.”

She said: “I thought they had said third place Emily but it was actually first.”

Skye lad celebrates 12th birthday in style winning three awards in one day

For, Jonathan Domhnallach from Skye it was a day to remember as he collected three awards on his 12th birthday.

Jonathan won the Jonathan MacDonald, Kilmuir, Trophy for his performance in the precenting a psalm open under 13 competition.

Jonathan Domhnallach from Staffin, Skye with his trophies for solo singing and precenting a psalm in the traditional manner.
Jonathan Domhnallach from Staffin, Skye with his trophies for solo singing and precenting a psalm in the traditional manner on his 12th birthday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He was also presented with the  Angus Nicol Trophy in the poetry recitation fluent primary seven competition and a gold badge in the solo singing fluent boys primary seven competition.

Skye singer wins for first-time at the Mod

Peter MacKinnon, 12, is putting the little community of Heast on Skye on the map with his first-ever win at the Mod.

This was Peter’s third Mod, the first coming before the pandemic in 2019.

He said: “That was one of the times where I kind of forgot my words.”

Peter MacKinnon of Portree, Sky with his gold badge for solo singing fluent boys 11-12.
Peter MacKinnon of Portree, Sky with his gold badge for solo singing fluent boys 11-12. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

But now he’s growing more confident. Backed by help from his mum and tutor, he won the solo singing category for fluent Gaelic speakers aged 11 to 12.

The win was still a surprise though.

He said: “When they were saying out the names of first, second and third, when they said my name for first I was like, ‘Did they say my name?’ I was nervous when I was up there but it’s just so exciting.’”

Peter took home a gold badge for his efforts.

Inverness sibling duo taking trophies back north

After a long, tricky journey southwards, an Inverness brother and sister duo are bringing some silverware back north with them on their home journey.

Finlay Macmillan, aged 11, won in the traditional singing under 13 category, taking home the Tom and Rae Mitchell Memorial Prize for the second year in a row, as well as a gold badge.

Finlay MacMillan of Inverness with the Tom and Rae Mitchell trophy for under 13 Traditional boys singing. This is the second year the trophy has been won by Finlay.
Finlay MacMillan of Inverness with the Tom and Rae Mitchell trophy for under 13 Traditional boys singing. This is the second year the trophy has been won by Finlay. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

For Finlay’s younger sister Alyth Macmillan, 8, this was her first-time winning at the national-level festival. Alyth won in the solo singing for fluent Gaelic speakers in Primary 4. She took home a gold badge.

Dad Calum said: “Very proud of them both, they’ve worked hard.”

Conversation