Gold goes west as young Gaels triumph at the Mod

Singers, junior choirs and poets claimed a host of awards as day two of the Mod's junior competitions got under way.

By Michelle Henderson
The Mull Junior Mod Club with their conductress Riona Whyte
The Mull Junior Mod Club with their conductress Riona Whyte with all their choir and individual trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

West coast competitors have triumphed at the Royal National Mod, winning a host of awards and prizes.

Venues came to life as crowds gathered for the second round of junior competitions.

Singers, junior choirs and poets put their best foot forward to showcase their Gaelic abilities and talents.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said: “With a raft of activities for young learners on offer throughout the week, and our Junior Choirs and Solo Singing competitions getting under way today, young Gaelic speakers and learners will once again be at the heart of the Royal National Mod.

Cecilia Steuart Fothringham from Appin photographed in the cloisters of Paisley Abbey
Cecilia Steuart Fothringham from Appin photographed in the cloisters of Paisley Abbey with the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy for solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It’s fantastic to see so much young talent gathered here in Paisley, offering a fantastic opportunity to interact with and practise their Gaelic with their peers, as well as with some well-known faces from the Gaeldom.”

Mull Junior Mod Club win big as they celebrate 20th anniversary

Mull Junior Mod Club are celebrating a huge win at the Royal National Mod, securing eight trophies over the course of the day.

The Mull Junior Mod Club with their conductress Riona Whyte
The Mull Junior Mod Club with their conductress Riona Whyte. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The nine-strong group claimed victory in the choral unison learner under 13s competition and the choral Puirt-a-Beul learner under 13’s contest.

They were presented with the Donald and Mamie MacPhail Trophy, the Darlington Society Silver Jubilee Trophy for the highest marks in Gaelic, the Morag Robb Memorial Trophy for the highest marks in music, the Macintyre Cup and the Olive Campbell MBE Trophy.

Their victory comes as the club celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Speaking to The P&J, proud conductor Riona Whyte said: “They are wee stars. They work really hard.

“We are a very small choir, we’ve only got nine. I was saying to them that it might be easier for us to sing in unison, like one voice, than the bigger choirs, and on the other side of things, bigger choirs have more volume. It is them that do that work; I just have to tell them what to do.”

Hannah Greig of the Mull Junior Mod Club
Hannah Greig of the Mull Junior Mod Club for Poetry Recitation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Young members of the club also took gold during the individual competitions.

Hannah Greig, 11, was presented with the Cowal Trophy and a gold badge after coming first place in the poetry recitation learner primary six and seven competition.

Nine-year-old Julia Fraser was recognised for her singing abilities, taking first place in the solo singing learner primary four and five contest.

She walked away with a gold badge and the Hugh Macintyre Memorial Cup.

Julia Fraser of the Mull Junior Mod Club
Julia Fraser of the Mull Junior Mod Club with the Hugh McIntyre Memorial Cup learner solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fort William singer looks to spread Gaelic to next generation

Laura Robertson won in the solo singing under 19 competition, her strong voice echoing ethereally throughout the Methodist Central Hall.

Robertson has won trophies at several mods in the past, and was happy and surprised to have won the category, which was only open to those who had won at previous festivals.

While Gaelic has been a big part of her upbringing, the eighteen-year-old from Fort William is looking to make it part of her future too. She recently enrolled at Edinburgh University, where she’s studying to become a Gaelic primary school teacher.

Singing in Gaelic at the Mod is significant to her.

Laura Robertson of Fort William
Laura Robertson of Fort William with the Skelmorlie and District Highland Association Quaich for solo singing in the under 19 category. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s really important, and I’ve done it since I was six, so it’s been a big part of my life.”

Robertson took home the Skelmorlie and District Highland Association Quaich and a gold badge.

Barra youngster showcases singing and poetry capabilities to win gold

Robbie Donald MacLean from Barra was on a winning streak, securing first place in two competitions.

The 12-year-old competed in the solo traditional singing learner under 13’s competition, earning him first place and the coveted gold badge.

A few hours later, he went on to secure his second win of the day in the poetry recitation learner mixed competition for 11 to 12-year-olds.

He walked away with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy.

Robbie Donald MacLean of Barra
Robbie Donald MacLean of Barra, winner of the Gold Badge for singing and also the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy again for singing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

This year marks his third appearance at the Royal National Mod having previously competed in Dunoon and Glasgow.

Speaking to The P&J, the youngster admits he was optimistic about his chances, but tried to remain level-headed.

He said: “I was hoping I would win. I went four years ago in 2019 and I won that competition.

“I was more or less expecting it but not expecting it, at the same time. I was trying to prepare myself for both winning and losing and I was thinking to myself last night, what happens if you lose, and you don’t get a gold? By the end of the night, I said to my mum, “You know what, people are going to be proud of me regardless and that’s a really nice feeling for me.”

Lily McDowall from Lewis
Lily McDowall from Lewis with the Sabhal Mor Ostaig Silver Medal in the 13-15 age category. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fellow islander Lily McDowall is also returning home a winner after securing first place in the 13 to 15 poetry recitation learner competition.

Following a flawless performance at The Wynd Centre, the 13-year-old Nicholson Institute student walked away with the Sabhal Mor Ostaig Silver Medal and a gold badge.

Lily is no stranger to the Mod. She began competing at the local Mod on Lewis from primary one before making her debut at the Royal National Mod in 2019.

Appin youngster sings her heart out to take gold

Cecilia Steuart Fothringham
Cecilia Steuart Fothringham from Appin photographed in the cloisters of Paisley Abbey with the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy for solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cecilia Steuart Fothringham from Appin was grinning from ear to ear after taking first place in today’s singing competition.

The 11-year-old competed in the primary six and primary seven solo singing learner contest.

After beating off stiff competition, she was awarded the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy for achieving the highest marks in the girl’s competition.

Standing proudly with her trophy in hand, the youngster was delighted all her hard work had paid off.

She said: “I’m very happy; I really wanted to get this. I tried really hard to make that happen so I’m very happy.

“I like how exciting it is and I like going up and performing. You get to recognise lots of people, which is great.”

Padraig Somhairle Sharkie
Padraig Somhairle Sharkie from Park Primary School with his trophy for poetry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Her parents Sophia and Charles Steuart Fothringham, praised their daughter for her dedication.

They said: “We are very proud. She really has worked hard for it. She sings every single day, so she’s really chuffed.

“She has a really good teacher in Oban.

“It was the singing that got her hooked first of all, and it’s been two years she’s been doing lessons for now.”

Isle of Lewis singer top of the crop

Aimee MacLeod of the Nicholson Institute, Stornoway with the James C. MacPhee Memorial Medal and the Alexander Hamilton Trophy
Aimee MacLeod of the Nicholson Institute, Stornoway with the James C. MacPhee Memorial Medal and the Alexander Hamilton Trophy for the highest mark in Gaelic for singing in the 13 – 18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Aimee MacLeod took home the top prize in the solo singing learner girls from ages 13 to 15 category.

Speaking after her winning performance, she said: “I was going to lessons every week and practicing most days.”

The Isle of Lewis singer, 15, took home the James C. MacPhee Memorial Medal and the Gold Badge.

Aimee also took home the Alexander Hamilton Trophy for the highest mark in Gaelic in the category.

Gallery: Gaels stop to reflect following day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod

