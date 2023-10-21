Muir of Ord residents come together to help clear business after it floods for 10th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muir of Ord residents come together to help clear business after it floods for 10th time

The Potter's House in Muir of Ord has faced flooding once again during Storm Babet.

By Ellie Milne
Muir of Ord flooding
Locals help clear flooding at the Muir of Ord premises. Image: The Potter's House Pottery.

Muir of Ord residents have donned their wellies and waterproofs to help a local business after it flooded for the tenth time during Storm Babet.

The Potter’s House Pottery has been forced to close twice in the past week due to the severe weather.

Owner Fiona Warren and manager Lexi Evans have dealt with flooding at the Highland business 10 times since it opened at its current premises in 2019 – with water making its way inside three times.

Muir of Ord flooding
Water gradually surrounded the Muir of Ord business. the Image: The Potter’s House Pottery.

They were expecting flooding to hit once again when Storm Babet arrived but did not think it would be quite as bad as it is.

Lexi said: “My husband and son got sandbags to put down which stopped it from being bad initially, but now the water has gone straight over the top of them.

“A little puddle quickly becomes a lake and we’re surrounded by water.

Muir of Ord flooding
Owner Fiona Warren in her red jacket helping to clear the water. Image: The Potter’s House Pottery.

“It comes in through the walls and up through the concrete. We currently have two metres at the back of the building.”

Having flooded so many times now, they have said they are struggling to keep going due to the financial impact of having to close time after time.

“We risk the business having to close so we’re going to have to look for new premises,” Lexi added. “There are only so many times you can have a flood and lose money.”

Muir of Ord flooding
Stephen Evans, right, has been a big support. Image: The Potter’s House Pottery.

Muir of Ord community clear flooding

In the aftermath of Storm Babet hitting the Muir of Ord Industrial Estate, Fiona and Lexi reached out for help on social media.

Muir of Ord flooding
There were litres of water to be removed. Image: The Potter’s House Pottery.

Customers and locals have since turned out with pumps, buckets and enthusiasm to help them move thousands of litres of water.

Among the helpers was youngster Eliza Goldspink-Collie who was “incredible” at moving bucket loads.

Eliza Goldspink-Collie in Muir of Ord
Young helper Eliza got stuck in. Image: The Potter’s House Pottery.

“People have come out in their wellies and waterproofs to help us out,” Lexi said. “Many of them are from the local area and have been to the pottery before.

“What has happened is horrendous but the fact the community has come together to help us is amazing. It means so much, we just want to say a huge thank you to everyone.”

