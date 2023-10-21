Muir of Ord residents come together to help clear business after it floods for 10th time

Muir of Ord residents have donned their wellies and waterproofs to help a local business after it flooded for the tenth time during Storm Babet.

The Potter’s House Pottery has been forced to close twice in the past week due to the severe weather.

Owner Fiona Warren and manager Lexi Evans have dealt with flooding at the Highland business 10 times since it opened at its current premises in 2019 – with water making its way inside three times.

They were expecting flooding to hit once again when Storm Babet arrived but did not think it would be quite as bad as it is.

Lexi said: “My husband and son got sandbags to put down which stopped it from being bad initially, but now the water has gone straight over the top of them.

“A little puddle quickly becomes a lake and we’re surrounded by water.

“It comes in through the walls and up through the concrete. We currently have two metres at the back of the building.”

Having flooded so many times now, they have said they are struggling to keep going due to the financial impact of having to close time after time.

“We risk the business having to close so we’re going to have to look for new premises,” Lexi added. “There are only so many times you can have a flood and lose money.”

Muir of Ord community clear flooding

In the aftermath of Storm Babet hitting the Muir of Ord Industrial Estate, Fiona and Lexi reached out for help on social media.

Customers and locals have since turned out with pumps, buckets and enthusiasm to help them move thousands of litres of water.

Among the helpers was youngster Eliza Goldspink-Collie who was “incredible” at moving bucket loads.

“People have come out in their wellies and waterproofs to help us out,” Lexi said. “Many of them are from the local area and have been to the pottery before.

“What has happened is horrendous but the fact the community has come together to help us is amazing. It means so much, we just want to say a huge thank you to everyone.”