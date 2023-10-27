Rescue operation launched in Orkney after divers get into difficulty at Scapa Flow

A rescue operation is under way in Orkney to help two divers who got into difficulty.

Rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness were scrambled to Houton Pier this morning to assist two casualties.

Police confirmed the pair were taken onboard a local vessel before being taken back to shore.

It is understood they were diving at Scapa Flow when the incident happened.

Their condition is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances.

In a statement, a spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to a medical emergency on a vessel near Houton this morning, October 27.

“Alerted at around 10am, coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness, the lifeboat from Stromness and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Sumburgh were sent to the scene.”

Rescue helicopter offers air support

The alarm was raised shortly after 10.30am, sparking a major emergency response.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh was also launched into service to assist with the operation.

Crews remain at the scene as they work to establish the events leading up to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35am on Friday, October 27, we were made aware of concern for two people being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”