A9 closed following crash south of Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic on the A9 has been brought to a standstill following a crash south of Inverness.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A9 Perth to Inverness road shortly after 6am this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene near Daviot.

The northbound carriageway of the A9 trunk road is currently closed as police remain at the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.25am on Wednesday, November 1, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A9 northbound, near Daviot. Officers are in attendance and recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.”

