Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains

The Cairngorms has turned into a winter wonderland as the mountain range has experienced a cold snap.

Ski slopes have turned white as heavy and persistent snow fell on Scotland’s ultimate winter playground.

The popular ski resort – located just 11 miles from picturesque Aviemore, in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park – welcomed visitors this weekend.

Many couldn’t wait to get their goggles and boots back on – including a local mountaineering leader.

Locals took to the slopes

Mr Gary Hodgson – who runs Tarmachan Mountaineering – got to experience the first real depth of snowfall this season, as he headed out on the slopes yesterday.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, he said: “We did have a little bit of snow last week, but yesterday saw the most depth of snow we have had so far.”

He recalled how “brilliant” it was to be back in snowy conditions, and how he is looking forward to the winter months.

Summit temperatures were around -3C, as snow constantly fell over the mountains yesterday afternoon into the evening.

Around two feet of snow fell over the mountains, coming down as low as 600 metres to the Coire Cas carpark.

With more than 30 years of experience, Mr Hodgson now guides groups and individuals of varied ages, abilities and backgrounds through the Scottish mountains.

He went on to say it isn’t unusual to see snowfall across the Cairngorms at this time of year, as it is “quite common” to experience snow in October.

“As we get closer to November, it’s more likely that the winter conditions will stick around as the temperatures are generally lower.

“But at the Scottish mountains, you never know what you’re going to get” he added.

Cold weather may be here to stay

It seems the cold spell may be here to stay as a fresh yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for most parts of the country – including Inverness, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The warning is set to come into force from 9pm tonight and is expected to last until 9am tomorrow morning.

Icy patches may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning as there are likely to be icy conditions on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The new warning comes less than a day after Storm Babet battered the north and north-east, leaving nothing but destruction in its path.

Storm Babet caused many parts of the country to flood, as towns including Inverurie, Kintore and Brechin were severely impacted.