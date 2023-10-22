Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains

The Cairngorms experienced heavy and persistent snow fall yesterday.

By Shanay Taylor
Snowfall on the Cairngorms yesterday.
Snowfall on the Cairngorms. Image: Gary Hodgson/ Tarmachan Mountaineering.

The Cairngorms has turned into a winter wonderland as the mountain range has experienced a cold snap.

Ski slopes have turned white as heavy and persistent snow fell on Scotland’s ultimate winter playground.

The popular ski resort – located just 11 miles from picturesque Aviemore, in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park – welcomed visitors this weekend.

Many couldn’t wait to get their goggles and boots back on – including a local mountaineering leader.

The Cairngorms experienced heavy snowfall.
The Cairngorms has turned into a winter wonderland. Image: Gary Hodgson.

Locals took to the slopes

Mr Gary Hodgson – who runs Tarmachan Mountaineering – got to experience the first real depth of snowfall this season, as he headed out on the slopes yesterday.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, he said: “We did have a little bit of snow last week, but yesterday saw the most depth of snow we have had so far.”

He recalled how “brilliant” it was to be back in snowy conditions, and how he is looking forward to the winter months.

The snow was around two feet deep. Image: Gary Hodgson.

Summit temperatures were around -3C, as snow constantly fell over the mountains yesterday afternoon into the evening.

Around two feet of snow fell over the mountains, coming down as low as 600 metres to the Coire Cas carpark.

With more than 30 years of experience, Mr Hodgson now guides groups and individuals of varied ages, abilities and backgrounds through the Scottish mountains.

Snow covered the slopes on the Cairngorms. Image: Gary Hodgson.

He went on to say it isn’t unusual to see snowfall across the Cairngorms at this time of year, as it is “quite common” to experience snow in October.

“As we get closer to November, it’s more likely that the winter conditions will stick around as the temperatures are generally lower.

“But at the Scottish mountains, you never know what you’re going to get” he added.

Cold weather may be here to stay

It seems the cold spell may be here to stay as a fresh yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for most parts of the country – including Inverness, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The warning is set to come into force from 9pm tonight and is expected to last until 9am tomorrow morning.

Icy patches may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning as there are likely to be icy conditions on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The new warning comes less than a day after Storm Babet battered the north and north-east, leaving nothing but destruction in its path.

Storm Babet caused many parts of the country to flood, as towns including Inverurie, Kintore and Brechin were severely impacted.

Floodwater to FREEZE as ice warning issued across north and north-east

