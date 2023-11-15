Two people taken to hospital following ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash on major Orkney road

Police have closed a major Orkney road following a “serious” two-vehicle crash which occurred last night.

The incident on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road occurred at 10.45pm on Tuesday, November 14.

Police confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash near the Stenness Garage.

The crash has forced police to close the A965 which links the two major towns of Kirkwall and Stromness in Orkney.

Motorists are advised to use the A964 while access to Stenness Primary School is now via Ireland Road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45pm on Tuesday, November 14, we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A965 in Stenness, Orkney.

“Emergency services attended and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital.

“The A965 remains closed at Stenness while enquiries are carried out.”