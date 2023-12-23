Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie whose tartan has been worn by Justin Bieber on family inspiration and becoming charity ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie whose tartan has been worn by Justin Bieber on family inspiration and becoming charity ambassador

Multi-award-winning Highland fashion designer, Siobhan Mackenzie, talks mental health, family inspiration and dualling the A9.

Fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie has become a charity ambassador for Mikeysline
Fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie has become a charity ambassador for Mikeysline. Image: Daniel Wemyss
By Lottie Hood

Since starting her brand fresh out of university, Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie has become synonymous with her tartan creations.

Over the last nine years, Siobhan’s designs and kilts have been displayed in collaborations with Coarunn Ginn, LVMH group and at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland.

They have even been flaunted by stars like Justin Bieber and Judy Murray.

However, Siobhan said it was not tartan that first drew her eye to fashion but rather a bag full of sequins.

Siobhan Mackenzie and tartan for Commonwealth Games.
Siobhan Mackenzie and the tartan she created for the Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Scotland and MPB LTD.

Growing up in the Black Isle, Siobhan used to watch her great granny, a professional seamstress, at work sewing the “most amazing” sequins and beadwork onto jumpers.

She would then give Siobhan bags of sequins to go home with.

These bags inspired Siobhan to draw and create her own designs and at 10 years old, she knew she had found her calling.

Designs inspired by family roots

At age 13, Siobhan bought her first sewing machine and four years later, she moved to Glasgow to study fashion design and production.

When she was given her own design brief in the final year, she decided to look into her Highland roots.

She said: “I come from a really big, close-knit family who have always inspired me so I wanted to look into my Highland heritage.

“My dad is a child of 10 and my mum is a child of five. Everybody lives in really close proximity so you just walk in and out of each other’s houses.

Siobhan Mackenzie's tartan for the Commonwealth Games.
Siobhan Mackenzie specialises in creating tartan designs. Image: Team Scotland and MPB LTD

“My aunty actually used to hire the local town hall to do Christmas dinner because there was no way to fit everyone into a house.

“My collection was called To Clan Mackenzie. It was supposed to be thought-provoking and develop something different.

“So I trained in traditional kilt-making and started experimenting with a different technique to redefine tradition.”

Once people saw her designs, requests started to come in to buy them so she set up her named brand. 

Mental health crisis in the Highlands

These days, the multi-award-winning designer splits her time between Glasgow and the Black Isle.

She enjoys being back near family and the beautiful beaches and walks but admitted the A9 was a definite downside.

Like many who use the notorious road, she said she would like to see it dualled to help lessen the danger and also encourage more people to run businesses from the Highlands.

However, dualling the A9 is not the only cause close to her heart.

Siobhan Mackenzie wearing a Mikeysline t-shirt in front of a sign saying My heart is in the Highlands.
Siobhan Mackenzie is an ambassador for Mikeysline. Image: Daniel Wemyss

Siobhan has recently become an ambassador for mental health charity Mikeysline.

She will be making her first appearance with the organisation for their Burns Supper in January alongside Hollywood star Karen Gillan, football legends John Robertson and Stephen Ferguson, and businessman and former Olympian Ewan MacDonald.

“I’m really happy to start to join forces with them,” she said.

“I’m from the Highlands, born and raised here and obviously, the majority of the work Mikeysline do is in the Highlands area and they do such vital work.

“There’s just such a crisis with mental health in the Highlands, it’s just terrible. So I really admire the work they do and the lifeline they try and give to people who need it.”

To find out more information or to get tickets to Mikeysline Burns Supper on January 25, 2024, in Inverness visit the charity’s website.

Conversation