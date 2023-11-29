Peat and Diesel to appear at brand new merch shop in Ullapool – and there’s news about the next album

Peatlemania is about to hit Ullapool as Celtic rockers Peat and Diesel open up a festive pop-up shop to delight their many fans.

Kitted out “like an M&Co” the band’s members will be making a special appearance on Sunday to the delight of fans.

The shop is on Ullapool’s waterfront, near the ferry terminal to the boy’s Stornoway homeland.

In an exclusive interview, Uilly MacLeod said there also might be good news when it comes to a potential new album.

The Peat and Diesel shop will open this Friday, with three fab visitors helping customers this Sunday.

Peat and Diesel ‘the massive question’

We caught up with Uilly who said there were some exciting times ahead for the Stornoway band.

They shot to fame with songs such as “That’s the way we do it in the Western Isles”, “Brandy in the Airidh” and their evergreen version of Fairytale of New York, titled “Fairytale of Stornoway”.

Last year, a trip to Glastonbury saw the irreverent rock stars take on trad music for some of the biggest crowds they’ve ever seen.

The band at times have been unable to keep up with demand for the band’s merchandise – such a hoodies and beanie hats.

Uilly said: “Basically we had a pop-up shop in the Eastgate Centre last year, people will remember that we did a gig when we were in there.

“It was a brilliant day, and the pop-up worked really well.”

Uilly, who works full-time for a business in Inverness, continued: “This year we have invested a lot on superb merchandise just in time for the festive season.

“But of course, being true islanders, the merch is not just for Christmas, you can use it year-round.

Peat and Diesel are working on their next album

“We decided that this year we would bring the pop-up shop to Ullapool – because we thought that people might enjoy a wee drive out to see it.

“And if people come to Ullapool it will give a boost to the other businesses.

“It is due to open on Friday morning and will be set up like M&Co, or any other shop.

“There is plenty of merchandise, so the shop will be lovely and full.”

Turning to the hotly anticipated third album, after Light my Byre and Uptown Fank, Uilly said that the band are hoping to get back into the studio “soon”.

He said: “The massive question!

“The album can not be rushed – our fans wouldn’t want that, we don’t want that.

“We all have full-time jobs, Boydie, Innes and I have very understanding employers – so we will get there.”

He continued: “We are off on tour after the shop visit on Sunday. So we won’t have our instruments with us.

“We will be away for two weeks – something that we are all fitting in around our jobs.

“We hope that we will get some time on our tour bus to catch up. At the moment we have new songs, but not quite enough for the 10 or 12 we need for an album.

“We need to get back into the studio to record them, and we are hoping to do that early in the new year.

“So the album is definitely in the pipeline, but still a bit of work to do”

He added: “Where and when we don’t know. But it will come.”

Are you going to be at the shop this weekend? We would love to see your photos – please send them to livenews@ajl.co.uk.