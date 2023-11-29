Peat and Diesel to appear at brand new merch shop in Ullapool – and there’s news about the next album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Peat and Diesel to appear at brand new merch shop in Ullapool – and there’s news about the next album

Peatlemania is about to hit the west coast as the Stornoway rockers open a pop-up shop.

By Louise Glen
A pop up shop in Ullapool.
Peat and Diesel are opening up a shop in Ullapool. Image: Peat and Diesel.

Peatlemania is about to hit Ullapool as Celtic rockers Peat and Diesel open up a festive pop-up shop to delight their many fans.

Kitted out “like an M&Co” the band’s members will be making a special appearance on Sunday to the delight of fans.

The shop is on Ullapool’s waterfront, near the ferry terminal to the boy’s Stornoway homeland.

In an exclusive interview, Uilly MacLeod said there also might be good news when it comes to a potential new album.

The Peat and Diesel shop will open this Friday, with three fab visitors helping customers this Sunday.

Peat and Diesel ‘the massive question’

We caught up with Uilly who said there were some exciting times ahead for the Stornoway band.

They shot to fame with songs such as “That’s the way we do it in the Western Isles”, “Brandy in the Airidh” and their evergreen version of Fairytale of New York, titled “Fairytale of Stornoway”.

Last year, a trip to Glastonbury saw the irreverent rock stars take on trad music for some of the biggest crowds they’ve ever seen.

The band at times have been unable to keep up with demand for the band’s merchandise – such a hoodies and beanie hats.

Uilly said: “Basically we had a pop-up shop in the Eastgate Centre last year, people will remember that we did a gig when we were in there.

“It was a brilliant day, and the pop-up worked really well.”

Uilly, who works full-time for a business in Inverness, continued: “This year we have invested a lot on superb merchandise just in time for the festive season.

“But of course, being true islanders, the merch is not just for Christmas, you can use it year-round.

Peat and Diesel are working on their next album

“We decided that this year we would bring the pop-up shop to Ullapool – because we thought that people might enjoy a wee drive out to see it.

“And if people come to Ullapool it will give a boost to the other businesses.

“It is due to open on Friday morning and will be set up like M&Co, or any other shop.

“There is plenty of merchandise, so the shop will be lovely and full.”

Turning to the hotly anticipated third album, after Light my Byre and Uptown Fank, Uilly said that the band are hoping to get back into the studio “soon”.

Peat and Diesel.
Western Isles band Peat and Diesel have become global sensations. Image: Peat and Diesel.

He said: “The massive question!

“The album can not be rushed – our fans wouldn’t want that, we don’t want that.

“We all have full-time jobs, Boydie, Innes and I have very understanding employers – so we will get there.”

He continued: “We are off on tour after the shop visit on Sunday. So we won’t have our instruments with us.

“We will be away for two weeks – something that we are all fitting in around our jobs.

“We hope that we will get some time on our tour bus to catch up. At the moment we have new songs, but not quite enough for the 10 or 12 we need for an album.

“We need to get back into the studio to record them, and we are hoping to do that early in the new year.

“So the album is definitely in the pipeline, but still a bit of work to do”

He added: “Where and when we don’t know. But it will come.”

Are you going to be at the shop this weekend? We would love to see your photos – please send them to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

