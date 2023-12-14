Mallaig filling station is poised to reopen after seven months of no petrol in the village.

Residents had to make an 85-mile round trip to Fort William for the fuel.

The panic for petrol began on 26 April when Johnston Brothers Filling Station announced they had ceased fuel trading.

The closure was due to a failure with their underground pipes. According to The Herald, the intensive repairs required the assistance of a specialist.

But now the end of the petrol panic is finally in sight.

Denholm Fishselling Limited, who own and operate the fueling system, have announced it will reopen on Friday.

What happened to Mallaig Fuel Station?

On 26 April, Johnston Brothers Filling Station posted a public notice which stated:

“Due to the failure of part of the underground infrastructure and to comply with our operating license, we have ceased trading until repair works are carried out”.

It is understood that groundworks for the Lochaber petrol station commenced on October 30.

The old underground tanks were then replaced with one above-ground petrol storage tank in approximately mid-November.

Following a meeting with their contractor, Dunholm Fishselling have now confirmed the re-opening date as 15 December.

Dunholm Fishselling Limited have released the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce that Mallaig Fuel Station is operating and selling diesel and unleaded petrol once again.

“We apologise for the inconvenience closure of the fuel station has caused local residents and visitors to Mallaig.

“We also thank you for bearing with us while we explored all options to safely bring the fuel station back into operation as quickly as possible.”

