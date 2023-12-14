Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No more petrol panic: Mallaig filling station scheduled to reopen tomorrow

Locals and visitors alike have taken 85-mile detours to fill up their tanks.

By Shannon Morrison
Mallaig Fuel Station, Johnston Brothers, is undergoing repairs
Johnston Brothers Fuelling Station [pictured] are having repairs done. Image: Google Maps.

Mallaig filling station is poised to reopen after seven months of no petrol in the village.

Residents had to make an 85-mile round trip to Fort William for the fuel.

The panic for petrol began on 26 April when Johnston Brothers Filling Station announced they had ceased fuel trading.

The closure was due to a failure with their underground pipes. According to The Herald, the intensive repairs required the assistance of a specialist.

But now the end of the petrol panic is finally in sight.

Denholm Fishselling Limited, who own and operate the fueling system, have announced it will reopen on Friday.

What happened to Mallaig Fuel Station?

On 26 April, Johnston Brothers Filling Station posted a public notice which stated:

“Due to the failure of part of the underground infrastructure and to comply with our operating license, we have ceased trading until repair works are carried out”.

It is understood that groundworks for the Lochaber petrol station commenced on October 30.

The old underground tanks were then replaced with one above-ground petrol storage tank in approximately mid-November.

Following a meeting with their contractor, Dunholm Fishselling have now confirmed the re-opening date as 15 December.

Dunholm Fishselling Limited have released the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce that Mallaig Fuel Station is operating and selling diesel and unleaded petrol once again.

“We apologise for the inconvenience closure of the fuel station has caused local residents and visitors to Mallaig.

“We also thank you for bearing with us while we explored all options to safely bring the fuel station back into operation as quickly as possible.”

Conversation