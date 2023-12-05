‘Freak accident’: Teen seriously injured after being shot at Tarbert firing range

A 19-year-old has been seriously injured after being shot at close range by a teammate during a clay pigeon shoot.

The incident happened at Tarbert Shooting Club in Argyll while club members were taking part in a clay target league shoot.

The event started at 11am on Sunday, and the incident was reported an hour and a half later.

Eyewitnesses said the young woman was injured at close range by a female gun club team member in what was described as “freak accident”.

Emergency services attended the scene where the young woman was treated by a specialist trauma team, before being airlifted to hospital.

She later had emergency surgery, described as “a long and complicated operation” by friends.

Her condition is not known, but she remains in hospital.

A source said it appeared to be a “terrible accident” from a stray round of gunshot from another gun club member.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

According to The Sun newspaper, an eyewitness said: “It was a complete freak accident – everyone is absolutely devastated.

“There’s nothing untoward about it at all.

“It was a freak thing that happened.

“The gun just went off. There’s more than one cartridge at once, obviously a double barrel shotgun.”

Another person said: “Both the women know each other and are members of the same club. It’s thought they even work together.

“After the first shot was fired the gun was at waist height and went off a second time – they were just feet away from each other when it happened.

“It hit the younger woman in the hip and stomach.

“There was lots of blood. Everyone was totally shocked by what happened.”

Adding: “It seems to be a really horrible incident where the gun has gone off accidentally.

“No doubt there will be a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

‘Injured by a firearm’

Tarbert Clay Targets hosts events for club members and for private events.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday December 3, police received a report of a 19-year-old woman being injured by a firearm at a gun club in the Tarbert area.

“The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident area are ongoing. ”

She continued: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service were called to attend. It dispatched an ambulance and an air ambulance with a trauma team to the scene.

We have asked the leadership of the Tarbert group for comment.