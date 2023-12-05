‘Freak accident’: Teen seriously injured after being shot at Tarbert firing range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Freak accident’: Teen seriously injured after being shot at Tarbert firing range

The 19-year-old female was shot at close range by a teammate during a clay pigeon shoot at the Tarbert Shooting Club in Argyll.

By Louise Glen
The incident happened at a clay pigeon shoot in Argyll.
The incident happened at a clay pigeon shoot in Argyll. Image; Supplied.

A 19-year-old has been seriously injured after being shot at close range by a teammate during a clay pigeon shoot.

The incident happened at Tarbert Shooting Club in Argyll while club members were taking part in a clay target league shoot.

The event started at 11am on Sunday, and the incident was reported an hour and a half later.

Eyewitnesses said the young woman was injured at close range by a female gun club team member in what was described as “freak accident”.

Emergency services attended the scene where the young woman was treated by a specialist trauma team, before being airlifted to hospital.

She later had emergency surgery, described as “a long and complicated operation” by friends.

Her condition is not known, but she remains in hospital.

Teenage woman was injured at Tarbert clay pigeon shooting event

A source said it appeared to be a “terrible accident” from a stray round of gunshot from another gun club member.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

According to The Sun newspaper, an eyewitness said: “It was a complete freak accident – everyone is absolutely devastated.

“There’s nothing untoward about it at all.

“It was a freak thing that happened.

The incident happened near Tarbert.
The incident happened near Tarbert, Loch Fyne in Argyll. Image: DC Thomson.

“The gun just went off. There’s more than one cartridge at once, obviously a double barrel shotgun.”

Another person said: “Both the women know each other and are members of the same club. It’s thought they even work together.

“After the first shot was fired the gun was at waist height and went off a second time – they were just feet away from each other when it happened.

“It hit the younger woman in the hip and stomach.

“There was lots of blood. Everyone was totally shocked by what happened.”

Adding: “It seems to be a really horrible incident where the gun has gone off accidentally.

“No doubt there will be a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

‘Injured by a firearm’

Tarbert Clay Targets hosts events for club members and for private events.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday December 3, police received a report of a 19-year-old woman being injured by a firearm at a gun club in the Tarbert area.

“The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident area are ongoing. ”

She continued: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service were called to attend. It dispatched an ambulance and an air ambulance with a trauma team to the scene.

We have asked the leadership of the Tarbert group for comment.

 

