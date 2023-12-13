Man overboard from fishing vessel near Belnahua off Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man overboard from fishing vessel near Belnahua off Oban

A Coastguard helicopter was among those sent as part of the rescue efforts.

By Bailey Moreton
Oban lifeboat
Oban lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Team were called to attend. Image: RNLI Oban Lifeboat Station/ Facebook

Coastguard teams have been trying to rescue a man who fell overboard from a fishing vessel near Belnahua.

Rescue teams responded to reports that a man had gone overboard near Belnahua, one of the small, unpopulated Slate Islands, just south of Oban.

The Coastguard was called around 4pm on Wednesday, December 13.

A Coastguard rescue team from Oban were sent to the scene.

An Oban RNLI Lifeboat and a Coastguard helicopter were also sent to assist in the search.

A spokesperson for Stornoway Coastguard could not confirm the status of the rescue or the condition of the man.

Crews returned from the rescue as of around 9pm.

Police Scotland were not available for comment.

‘I’m lucky it was only a broken leg’: Chloe,19, hit by van in Aberdeen city centre

More from Highlands & Islands

Frankie Boyle in Oban
Frankie Boyle show coming to Oban and Aberdeen next year
Scott Miller beside Volvo S40.
Highland Scotland fan buys £500 'banger' to transport him to Euro 2024 in Germany
More than 70 runners took part in the annual Jingle Jog. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog
Mary Berry promotional photo for Mary Berry's Highland Christmas on BBC
Mary Berry joined by Andy Murray and Emeli Sande in Highland Christmas special
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Nairn businessman facing jail for campaign of domestic abuse
The Ring of Brodgar.
'The poo is piling up': Orkney tries to find a solution to 'embarrassing' toilet…
2
Former Orkney councillor Cyril Annal (image: Used with permission of Annal family)
Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney's Cyril Annal
Harry MacDonald. Supplied by Police / DC Thomson.
Body of Skye man found in wooded area more than a year after he…
The A9 at Weydale junction. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed near Thurso due to early morning crash
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults

Conversation