Man overboard from fishing vessel near Belnahua off Oban

Coastguard teams have been trying to rescue a man who fell overboard from a fishing vessel near Belnahua.

Rescue teams responded to reports that a man had gone overboard near Belnahua, one of the small, unpopulated Slate Islands, just south of Oban.

The Coastguard was called around 4pm on Wednesday, December 13.

A Coastguard rescue team from Oban were sent to the scene.

An Oban RNLI Lifeboat and a Coastguard helicopter were also sent to assist in the search.

A spokesperson for Stornoway Coastguard could not confirm the status of the rescue or the condition of the man.

Crews returned from the rescue as of around 9pm.

Police Scotland were not available for comment.