Traffic chaos as crash blocks A83 and fallen tree closes only other route south

Both routes south of Oban on the A82 and A83 to the central belt have been blocked due to a traffic incident and a fallen tree.

Tyndrum to Crianlarich is blocked and the A83 at Cairndown is closed in both directions.

It means that getting in and out of Argyll will cause traffic chaos for motorists.

Ferries are disrupted and trains on the West Highland route are closed.

A signed diversion is in place on the A83 Inveraray to Loch Lomond road after a road traffic incident has closed the road in both directions.

While a fallen tree on the A82 between Tyndrum and Crianlarich is partially blocking the road.

Emergency services are in attendance at both incidents.

With the A83 closed and A82 partially closed journies to the south may be difficult for motorists, and for Christmas deliveries to the north.

A83 Rest and Be Thankful and A82 between Tyndrum and Crianlarich

The closure of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful was reported shortly before 8am this morning, and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

It is the second incident on the A83 in a matter of days.

The road is closed at the A815 junction on the A83 at Cairndow.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A83 at Rest and Be Thankful is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use the available signed diversion route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

The road between Crianlarich and Tyndrum is one of the alternative routes south for people from Lochaber and Argyll.

It is partially closed.

A statement on the A82 from Traffic Scotland reads: “Road users are advised to use caution on the A82 Crianlarich due to a fallen tree partially blocking the northbound carriageway.”

The traffic agency reported the incident at 7.47am.

Ferry and train services suspended

A weather warning remains in place for the whole of Scotland.

Trains have been impacted with Storm Pia.

A message on ScotRail’s website says that trains from Glasgow to Oban and Fort William have been suspended.

CalMac sailings are impacted by the winds, with many boats already cancelled or on amber alert.

The ferry operator asked people to check ahead.

More to follow.