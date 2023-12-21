Traffic chaos as crash blocks A83 and fallen tree closes only other route south

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic chaos as crash blocks A83 and fallen tree closes only other route south

Weather warning remains in place as routes on A83 closed and A82 from Argyll partially blocked.

By Louise Glen
The A82 and A83 are closed due to high winds and a traffic incident.
Police are in attendance at two incidents in the Highlands. Image: Supplied.

Both routes south of Oban on the A82 and A83 to the central belt have been blocked due to a traffic incident and a fallen tree.

Tyndrum to Crianlarich is blocked and the A83 at Cairndown is closed in both directions.

It means that getting in and out of Argyll will cause traffic chaos for motorists.

Ferries are disrupted and trains on the West Highland route are closed.

A signed diversion is in place on the A83 Inveraray to Loch Lomond road after a road traffic incident has closed the road in both directions.

While a fallen tree on the A82 between Tyndrum and Crianlarich is partially blocking the road.

Emergency services are in attendance at both incidents.

With the A83 closed and A82 partially closed journies to the south may be difficult for motorists, and for Christmas deliveries to the north.

A83 Rest and Be Thankful and A82 between Tyndrum and Crianlarich

The closure of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful was reported shortly before 8am this morning, and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

It is the second incident on the A83 in a matter of days.

The road is closed at the A815 junction on the A83 at Cairndow.

The A83 is closed at the Rest and Be Thankful.
The A83 is closed at the Rest and Be Thankful. Image: Sunday Post.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A83 at Rest and Be Thankful is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use the available signed diversion route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

The road between Crianlarich and Tyndrum is one of the alternative routes south for people from Lochaber and Argyll.

It is partially closed.

A statement on the A82 from Traffic Scotland reads: “Road users are advised to use caution on the A82 Crianlarich due to a fallen tree partially blocking the northbound carriageway.”

The traffic agency reported the incident at 7.47am.

Ferry and train services suspended

A weather warning remains in place for the whole of Scotland.

Trains have been impacted with Storm Pia.

A message on ScotRail’s website says that trains from Glasgow to Oban and Fort William have been suspended.

CalMac sailings are impacted by the winds, with many boats already cancelled or on amber alert.

The ferry operator asked people to check ahead.

More to follow.

 

