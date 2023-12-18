Medical helicopter called to serious collision on A83 at Inveraray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Medical helicopter called to serious collision on A83 at Inveraray

Road is closed, and emergency services are on their way to the scene.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news image.
The A83 at Inveraray has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.

The A83 at Inveraray is closed in both directions following a collision.

A medical helicopter has been called, and police are said to be en route.

There is no information about casualties.

The A83 is the main route from Argyll to Glasgow. A detour is in place via Loch Lomond-side.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “A83 at Inveraray. The A83 is currently closed due to a collision.

“Police are en route and a heli med has been requested.

“Traffic is slow on approach.”

Police, fire and ambulance are said to be heading to the scene.

The incident appears to have happened near to Dunderave Castle to the east of Inveraray.

The road may be closed for some time.

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers
Lamba Ness spaceport has been granted permission by the Civil Aviation Authority. Image: SaxaVord
Permission granted for Shetland Isles spaceport with rockets set to launch as early as…
Inverness Justice Centre
Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months
A96 closed at Auldearn
Three people rushed to hospital following serious crash on the A96 near Nairn
Road closure at Auldern
Three injured after multi-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn
Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw (left) with operations manager Rod Callender at the famous clock. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Big Ben': 40 years on, the Eastgate Centre clock is still going…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Woman threatened to smash school-run dad's car in parking row
Martin Macalister Hall outside the existing Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's the right time to invest': Tomatin Distillery plans multi-million pound visitor centre with…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grayson assaulted his partner in the street on a Highland holiday Picture shows; Thomas Grayson. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Man beat girlfriend in the street on Highland holiday
Fishing vessels tied up in port at Peterhead.
Scots' fishers have continued access to Norwegian waters in 2024 