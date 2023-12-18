Medical helicopter called to serious collision on A83 at Inveraray

The A83 at Inveraray is closed in both directions following a collision.

A medical helicopter has been called, and police are said to be en route.

There is no information about casualties.

The A83 is the main route from Argyll to Glasgow. A detour is in place via Loch Lomond-side.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “A83 at Inveraray. The A83 is currently closed due to a collision.

“Police are en route and a heli med has been requested.

“Traffic is slow on approach.”

Police, fire and ambulance are said to be heading to the scene.

The incident appears to have happened near to Dunderave Castle to the east of Inveraray.

The road may be closed for some time.