Three vehicles involved in crash on A82 south of Fort William

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash south of Fort William.

The incident took place on the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road just before 3pm.

A section of the road was closed between Fort William and Corran for more than two hours following the collision.

Police and the fire service attended the scene.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed two appliances were dispatched from Fort William.

Crews remained until just before 4pm and the road reopened to traffic at about 5pm.

Prior to this, Traffic Scotland reported traffic was building in the area and urged motorists to approach with care.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 2.40pm to a report of a road crash on A82 south of Fort William. Police attended the scene.”