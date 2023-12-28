Highland woman ‘devastated’ after 11-week-old kitten ‘stolen from car in broad daylight’

A heartbroken woman from Kingussie is “absolutely devastated” after her kitten was taken from a car.

Jill Scullion and her family are desperate for their 11-week-old ragdoll, Peach to be returned.

She says she was at home – as she is disabled and housebound – when her kitten was stolen, after her partner took Peach to the pharmacy with him to pick up a few things.

The incident, which has been reported to police, happened between 2.30 and 2.45pm on Wednesday, December 27.

Owner worried sick

Jill’s world “has now fallen apart” as she is worried sick at what has happened to her kitten.

Speaking to the Press & Journal she said: “It’s just devastating and I’ve hardly slept.

“I’m registered disabled, so I don’t go out often”.

Her partner James had parked their car near the launderette on Gynack St in Kingussie, just around the corner from the pharmacy.

Thinking he had locked all of the doors in his Blue Vauxhall Crossland, he left the kitten in the back of the car, strapped in its cage.

When he returned less than 10 minutes later, Peach was gone.

Kitten stolen from car in broad daylight

He then frantically phoned Jill to let her know what had happened, but she couldn’t come to terms with it and even struggles to now.

She added: “We then went around all of the shops to check if they had any CCTV.

“People from launderette has CCTV, and that has shown there was a white car that stopped, reversed and came up towards our car. But, that’s all we could see”.

The family think it could be someone close by who has taken the kitten as she has been up for sale for a while and was on her way to new owners yesterday.

Due to weather, James was turned back at Newtonmore while delivering the kitten to its new owners in Perth.

‘I’ve got visions of her being dumped’

Jill added: “I’ve got visions of her being dumped or if she is out in the cold and won’t know what’s going on.

“She doesn’t have her smelly blanket with her, she will be scared.

“All the horrible things you worry about. It’s not just a cat, she’s my baby. I don’t know what else to do”.

Jill welcomes anyone with any information to contact her or the police.

Saying: “My cats are my life and my world. They are my babies, so this for me is soul destroying. I just want her home”.

Police were asked to comment.