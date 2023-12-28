Highland woman ‘devastated’ after 11-week-old kitten ‘stolen from car in broad daylight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland woman ‘devastated’ after 11-week-old kitten ‘stolen from car in broad daylight’

The cat was stolen from Kingussie when her owner parked the car at the pharmacy.

By Shanay Taylor
Peach is an 11-week-old Ragdoll.
Peach is an 11-week-old Ragdoll. Image: Jill Scullion.

A heartbroken woman from Kingussie is “absolutely devastated” after her kitten was taken from a car.

Jill Scullion and her family are desperate for their 11-week-old ragdoll, Peach to be returned.

She says she was at home – as she is disabled and housebound – when her kitten was stolen, after her partner took Peach to the pharmacy with him to pick up a few things.

The incident, which has been reported to police, happened between 2.30 and 2.45pm on Wednesday, December 27.

Owner worried sick

Jill’s world “has now fallen apart” as she is worried sick at what has happened to her kitten.

She was on her way to new owners. Image: Jill Scullion.

Speaking to the Press & Journal she said: “It’s just devastating and I’ve hardly slept.

“I’m registered disabled, so I don’t go out often”.

Her partner James had parked their car near the launderette on Gynack St in Kingussie, just around the corner from the pharmacy.

Thinking he had locked all of the doors in his Blue Vauxhall Crossland, he left the kitten in the back of the car, strapped in its cage.

When he returned less than 10 minutes later, Peach was gone.

Kitten stolen from car in broad daylight

He then frantically phoned Jill to let her know what had happened, but she couldn’t come to terms with it and even struggles to now.

She added: “We then went around all of the shops to check if they had any CCTV.

“People from launderette has CCTV, and that has shown there was a white car that stopped, reversed and came up towards our car. But, that’s all we could see”.

The family think it could be someone close by who has taken the kitten as she has been up for sale for a while and was on her way to new owners yesterday.

Due to weather, James was turned back at Newtonmore while delivering the kitten to its new owners in Perth.

‘I’ve got visions of her being dumped’

Jill added: “I’ve got visions of her being dumped or if she is out in the cold and won’t know what’s going on.

“She doesn’t have her smelly blanket with her, she will be scared.

The family are worried sick. Image: Jill Scullion.

“All the horrible things you worry about. It’s not just a cat, she’s my baby. I don’t know what else to do”.

Jill welcomes anyone with any information to contact her or the police.

Saying: “My cats are my life and my world. They are my babies, so this for me is soul destroying. I just want her home”.

Police were asked to comment.

More from Highlands & Islands

Drivers could be in for more disruption on Highland roads. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'Significant snow' forecast for northern Scotland this weekend - just days after Storm Gerrit…
Dominic Gill is a conductor on the Far North Rail Line.
'I have seen two passengers in five years': Far North Line has least used…
The Traitors returns in January. Image: BBC/PA Wire.
The Highlands on screen: multi-million pound boost from films and TV set to continue…
Binman Colin Morrison takes photos, such as these Highland cows on his travels around Mull and Iona.
365 days of sheer joy from Mull and Iona's photographer binman
Flooding, landslides and fallen trees have caused havoc. Images (L-R): Jasperimage, Kim Ferguson, Jasperimage
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Thousands without power and new Kintore flood warning as landslides and…
Angry cat closeup. Image: Shutterstock
Angry Highland cats sent more people to hospital than dogs, new figures reveal
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Boxing Day tragedy as man collapses and dies in Highland village
Lucky escape for a house in the village of Inverlochy near Fort William: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Tree narrowly misses Inverlochy house as extreme winds batter west coast
A woman with blonde wavy hair smiles while holding an award.
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who wove an award-winning family business…
Traffic in the snow on the A9 near Dalwhinnie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 reopens after drivers stranded in Storm Gerrit snow blizzard for more than 10…