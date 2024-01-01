Head torch saved fallen walker’s life as rescuers fight ‘atrocious’ whiteout weather on An Cabar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head torch saved fallen walker’s life as rescuers fight ‘atrocious’ whiteout weather on An Cabar

Rescuers and a helicopter team were forced to withdraw at points during the rescue due to the harsh conditions.

By Bailey Moreton
An Cabar
Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team rescued a fallen walker off An Cabar on Saturday. Image: Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team battled through”atrocious” whiteout conditions to save a woman on An Cabar.

The fallen walker slid off the hillside near the summit of the hill, near Ben Wyvis. After failing to make her way back up the steep slope, she phoned the police who alerted Dundonnell MRT around midday on Saturday.

Rescuers were deployed, along with two dogs from Search & Rescue Dog Association Scotland.

The teams headed out as the weather started to worsen on Saturday. In all they spent nearly 16 hours on the hill.

Speaking with the Press & Journal, team leader Iain Nesbitt said: “She was extremely lucky. We were extremely lucky that we got a break in the weather.

“I’ve been on the rescue team for 20-odd years now and that’s probably one of the very few times where I have been out where the weather conditions were absolutely atrocious.”

An Cabar
The rescue was complicated by challenging weather conditions over the weekend. Image: Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team

Challenging rescue with windy, wintry conditions on An Cabar

Teams initially searched around the walker’s last known position, but that proved fruitless.

As whiteout conditions set in, the rescuers had to withdraw and regroup.

Once the weather cleared slightly, the rescuers headed to Beallach Mor to search again. After around an hour, they heard shouting and saw the light from a headtorch.

From there rescuers were able to reach the woman, wrapping her in a blizzard survival jacket and giving her something warm to drink and some food.

Dundonnell MRT team leader Iain Nesbitt said: “Carrying a head torch has definitely saved her life.”

Rescue 151 arrived but then had to withdraw as the winds were too strong. Considering the conditions and where the walker was found, the rescuers determined they had to belay the person further up the mountain.

An Cabar
The rescued person was airlifted at around 2am on December 31. Image: Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team

After pulling her up three belays of 100-metres or so, the team reached the ridge. From there it was easier walking, according to Iain Nesbitt. The team led the woman down the path to a sheltered point. From there they stretchered her down to flatter ground.

Once there, the Rescue 151 team was able to airlift the walker to hospital at around 2am on December 31.

Mr Nesbitt added: “I have full respect for my teammates who did a fantastic job in very difficult circumstances.”

Wintry conditions mean busy weekend for MRTs

The cold and harsh conditions that closed out 2023 for some areas meant it was a busy end to the year for other mountain rescue teams too. The Met Office had issued a yellow rain and snow warning for the area for most of Saturday.

A stranded climber was stretchered a mile down a mountain by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue in -2C snow blizzards on December 30.

An Cabar
Several mountain rescue teams had busy end to 2023. Image: Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team

The woman became separated from others in her party near Coire an t-Sneachda, with the full mountain rescue team dispatched at around 5.30pm.

Further south, Braemar Mountain Rescue was part of a search for two stranded people on Glen Tilt, late on December 28. Tayside Mountain Rescue Team was able to find them safely and lead them to safety.

Cairngorms climber lucky to be alive after being rescued during -2C snow blizzards and yellow weather warning

