Caley Thistle’s David Wotherspoon agrees switch to Dundee United – reports

Wotherspoon, who joined Inverness on a short-term deal in October, is out of contract this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle.
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle attacker David Wotherspoon has agreed to join Championship rivals Dundee United – according to reports.

Wotherspoon is out of contract on Sunday, having signed a short-term deal with the Highlanders in October after leaving St Johnstone.

The Canada international, who has 13 caps for his country, has been a hugely successful coup for Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson, having netted four goals in 11 outings.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon.

Ferguson was eager to retain Wotherspoon beyond this month, with Inverness having offered him an extended deal last month.

According to the Courier however, Wotherspoon has opted to make the switch to United, who are currently second in the Championship.

Inverness face Jim Goodwin’s men at Caledonian Stadium on Friday, a match which Wotherspoon will miss due to a hamstring injury.

The former Hibernian player has missed Inverness’ last two matches due to the injury, which he suffered during the first half of a 0-0 draw against Morton on December 30.

Wotherspoon, who turns 34 next week, is expected to join up with the Tannadice outfit on Monday.

