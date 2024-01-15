David Proctor insists Broomhill will have Scottish Cup shock in mind for Caley Thistle

David Proctor insists Broomhill have the potential to make life extremely tough for Caley Thistle in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie in the Highlands.

The former Inverness star – who won the second-tier title with ICT in 2004 and 2010 – is now manager of high-flying Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League, assisted by ex-Caley Jags defender Darren Dods.

Broomhill – formerly BSC Glasgow and then Open Goal Broomhill (when they were tied into the Open Goal podcast) – also play in the Lowland League, and Proctor’s Cumbernauld side have met them three times already this term, including a 3-1 Scottish Cup first round defeat.

Ex-Caley Thistle ace Proctor insists the tie is far from cut and dried and will have to be handled correctly by the Championship Highlanders.

He said: “We have played Broomhill three times so far this season. Unfortunately, we got beat in the Scottish Cup.

“We beat them (in the league) at Broadwood and drew with them most recently at Dumbarton, where they play their games.

“They have had a bit of a nomadic experience over the last few years – they were Open Goal Broomhill and gone back to Broomhill, having initially been BSC Glasgow until a few years ago.

“They try to build a siege mentality and they can be very physical against their opponents. They try to match up in those types of battles all over the park.

“After that, they earn the right to play by making sure they start games on the front foot and are physical.

“The Caley Thistle boys will certainly know they’re in for a game. They (Broomhill) will probably go for a low block and make it difficult for Caley Thistle to try and play their football.

BIG CUP DAYS ARE BACK BABY! 🆚 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

📆 Saturday 20th January

🕒 3pm

🏟️ Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

💷 Adults £15 | Concessions £10 | Under 12s go free

🎟️ Tickets available now from https://t.co/kPRkuJ7pkL pic.twitter.com/GHSqpybnnZ — Broomhill Football Club (@BroomhillFC) January 15, 2024

“The start of the game will be really important – if Broomhill get ahead, they will have something to fight for. They are very good at fighting for a cause.

“Caley Thistle need to try and quickly control the game right from the off. They cannot give Broomhill that glimmer of hope.

“In the Scottish Cup, anything can happen.

“After the whole Open Goal initiative, this is Broomhill’s chance to show they can stand on their own two feet. This is a big game for them.

“They will be similar to the top end of the Highland League, like a Buckie Thistle or Brora Rangers. They will make it very difficult for you to play your football.”

Broomhill advanced to round four of the Scottish Cup after seeing off Cumbernauld, then Beith Juniors 3-1 and Cumnock Juniors 3-0.

Last year’s cup runners-up Caley Thistle, meanwhile, needed late goals from David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay to edge to a 2-0 win over another Lowland League side, Cowdenbeath, to secure their place in this stage of the competition.

Broomhill, who are 12th in the Lowland League, will also head north following a victory after sweeping aside second-bottom visitors Gretna 2008 by a 4-1 scoreline on Saturday.

Experienced forwards will test ICT

While Proctor spoke of Broomhill’s physicality, he says they also have players in attack who can cause problems for Caley Thistle.

He said: “They have a few really good footballers as well.

“Joe Murphy, formerly of Celtic, plays in the middle of the park – and he’s capable.

“They will get the ball forward early to their two strikers, (ex-Motherwell) Corey O’Donnell and Martin Grehan, who has a fair bit of experience (Partick Thistle, Stranraer and Alloa, among others).

“They will try to play off them, so the Inverness centre-halves will be in for a tough afternoon. They have to ensure they are winning their battles.”

ICT ‘won’t underestimate’ opponents

With Inverness having been given a warning of the standards of the Lowland League by Cowdenbeath in November, manager Duncan Ferguson will have an idea what to expect.

Proctor insists the Lowland League is continually improving, and therefore the gap to SPFL sides, like Championship Inverness, is narrowing.

He added: “The Lowland League is getting stronger all the time.

“In general, these teams believe they can, on their day, give SPFL teams a bloody nose.

“This is certainly not a David v Goliath tie as we might have had in the past between a non-league team and a good Championship side.

“Inverness have to ensure they are right on their game – I’m sure they won’t underestimate their opponents.”

Proctor’s Cumbernauld Colts are in hunt for a top-four Lowland League finish

On Saturday, Cumbernauld lost 2-1 against Lowland League leaders East Kilbride at Broadwood Stadium, but still are handily positioned in third place, though chasers below them have games in hand.

Proctor said: “It’s been a great season for us. I have big Darren Dods here as assistant manager and we’ve got the boys well drilled.

“We have some really good young players in our team, sprinkled with a couple of older heads.

“To be in and around the top four in such a competitive league, given the resources we have got, we’re definitely punching above our weight. We’re enjoying it and developing all the time as a group.”