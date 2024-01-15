David Proctor insists Broomhill will have Scottish Cup shock in mind for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

David Proctor insists Broomhill will have Scottish Cup shock in mind for Caley Thistle

The Cumbernauld Colts manager (and former Inverness player) gave the Press and Journal the lowdown on their Lowland League rivals.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle star David Proctor
Former Caley Thistle star David Proctor is well aware of the danger from Broomhill, with his side Cumbernauld Colts losing to them in the Scottish Cup this season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

David Proctor insists Broomhill have the potential to make life extremely tough for Caley Thistle in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie in the Highlands.

The former Inverness star – who won the second-tier title with ICT in 2004 and 2010 – is now manager of high-flying Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League, assisted by ex-Caley Jags defender Darren Dods.

Broomhill – formerly BSC Glasgow and then Open Goal Broomhill (when they were tied into the Open Goal podcast) – also play in the Lowland League, and Proctor’s Cumbernauld side have met them three times already this term, including a 3-1 Scottish Cup first round defeat.

Ex-Caley Thistle ace Proctor insists the tie is far from cut and dried and will have to be handled correctly by the Championship Highlanders.

He said: “We have played Broomhill three times so far this season. Unfortunately, we got beat in the Scottish Cup.

“We beat them (in the league) at Broadwood and drew with them most recently at Dumbarton, where they play their games.

“They have had a bit of a nomadic experience over the last few years – they were Open Goal Broomhill and gone back to Broomhill, having initially been BSC Glasgow until a few years ago.

“They try to build a siege mentality and they can be very physical against their opponents. They try to match up in those types of battles all over the park.

“After that, they earn the right to play by making sure they start games on the front foot and are physical.

“The Caley Thistle boys will certainly know they’re in for a game. They (Broomhill) will probably go for a low block and make it difficult for Caley Thistle to try and play their football.

“The start of the game will be really important – if Broomhill get ahead, they will have something to fight for. They are very good at fighting for a cause.

“Caley Thistle need to try and quickly control the game right from the off. They cannot give Broomhill that glimmer of hope.

“In the Scottish Cup, anything can happen.

“After the whole Open Goal initiative, this is Broomhill’s chance to show they can stand on their own two feet. This is a big game for them.

“They will be similar to the top end of the Highland League, like a Buckie Thistle or Brora Rangers. They will make it very difficult for you to play your football.”

Broomhill advanced to round four of the Scottish Cup after seeing off Cumbernauld, then Beith Juniors 3-1 and Cumnock Juniors 3-0.

Last year’s cup runners-up Caley Thistle, meanwhile, needed late goals from David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay to edge to a 2-0 win over another Lowland League side, Cowdenbeath, to secure their place in this stage of the competition.

Broomhill, who are 12th in the Lowland League, will also head north following a victory after sweeping aside second-bottom visitors Gretna 2008 by a 4-1 scoreline on Saturday.

Experienced forwards will test ICT

While Proctor spoke of Broomhill’s physicality, he says they also have players in attack who can cause problems for Caley Thistle.

He said: “They have a few really good footballers as well.

“Joe Murphy, formerly of Celtic, plays in the middle of the park – and he’s capable.

“They will get the ball forward early to their two strikers, (ex-Motherwell) Corey O’Donnell and Martin Grehan, who has a fair bit of experience (Partick Thistle, Stranraer and Alloa, among others).

“They will try to play off them, so the Inverness centre-halves will be in for a tough afternoon. They have to ensure they are winning their battles.”

ICT ‘won’t underestimate’ opponents

With Inverness having been given a warning of the standards of the Lowland League by Cowdenbeath in November, manager Duncan Ferguson will have an idea what to expect.

Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy, right, and Cowdenbeath's Robbie McNab.
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy, right, and Cowdenbeath’s Robbie McNab. Image: SNS.

Proctor insists the Lowland League is continually improving, and therefore the gap to SPFL sides, like Championship Inverness, is narrowing.

He added: “The Lowland League is getting stronger all the time.

“In general, these teams believe they can, on their day, give SPFL teams a bloody nose.

“This is certainly not a David v Goliath tie as we might have had in the past between a non-league team and a good Championship side.

“Inverness have to ensure they are right on their game – I’m sure they won’t underestimate their opponents.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Proctor’s Cumbernauld Colts are in hunt for a top-four Lowland League finish

On Saturday, Cumbernauld lost 2-1 against Lowland League leaders East Kilbride at Broadwood Stadium, but still are handily positioned in third place, though chasers below them have games in hand.

Proctor said: “It’s been a great season for us. I have big Darren Dods here as assistant manager and we’ve got the boys well drilled.

“We have some really good young players in our team, sprinkled with a couple of older heads.

“To be in and around the top four in such a competitive league, given the resources we have got, we’re definitely punching above our weight. We’re enjoying it and developing all the time as a group.”

More from Caley Thistle

James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan
Duncan Ferguson reacts after Inverness were not given a penalty against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson criticises Alan Muir's failure to award Caley Thistle penalty against Dundee United
Tony Watt tucks home Dundee United's late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer deja vu as Dundee United strike late again at Caledonian Stadium
Charles Bannerman.
Remembering how Caley Thistle and Ross County were voted into Scottish league 30 years…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh and Zak Delaney leave Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS
Danny Devine reflects on time with Caley Thistle as he closes in on 200…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen's Park switch - report
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (left) and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya in action in August, which was his last appearance for the Dark Blues.
Caley Thistle in loan link to Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Conversation