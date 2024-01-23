John Hughes: Caley Thistle will fancy their chances against Hibernian in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

John Hughes: Caley Thistle will fancy their chances against Hibernian in Scottish Cup

Former manager of both clubs can't wait for last 16 showdown - and says ICT can beat the Premiership side if Hibees are not at their best.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness manager John Hughes.
Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle manager John Hughes reckons the Highlanders will go into their fifth-round showdown with Hibernian with plenty of confidence.

Hughes, who has bossed both clubs, lifted the silverware with ICT in 2015 after a 2-1 final victory against Falkirk.

One year later, the Leith side knocked out Inverness in a quarter-final replay.

ICT’s Andréa Mbuyi-Mutombo cancelled out James Keatings’ opener for Hibs as it ended 1-1 at Easter Road.

Two swift goals late in the first half from Anthony Stokes put Hibs on the brink – and Iain Vigurs’ reply was not enough to halt the holders crashing out.

Hibs went on to win the trophy for the first time in 113 years, beating Rangers 3-2 in the final after knocking out Dundee United in the semis.

This time, Nick Montgomery’s team squeezed past League Two hosts Forfar Athletic 1-0 to secure a tie at the Caledonian Stadium against ICT who defeated Lowland League Broomhill 4-0.

Inverness were the cup runners-up to Celtic last year and their fans will fancy their chances of beating another top-flight team, having defeated Livingston and Hibs on the road to the final last summer.

Beating Hibs can inspire league lift

Hughes is relishing the clash, which will be played on the weekend of February 10.

He said: “Hibs beat us the year after we won the Scottish Cup when they went on to win it in 2016, so Inverness might be looking for a wee bit of payback.

“They will be underdogs, even though they are at home, so everything will fall in their favour in that respect.

“Hibs are a Premiership team with great ambitions to try and finish as high as they can in the league.

“If Caley Thistle can beat Hibs, that will give them the inspiration to kick on in the Championship.

“Hibs will know they’re in a game. They were not great against Forfar at the weekend.

“They are not yet hitting the heights and have had a few injury problems. Martin Boyle has been injured and Josh Campbell picked up an injury against Hearts recently.

“Against Forfar, the manager played a couple of younger lads, but I don’t think he will get away with that against Inverness.”

Hughes reckons tie ‘will be a cracker’

Hughes believes Hibs, at their peak, should go through, but also knows Ferguson’s fired-up men will be ready to spring a surprise if they can.

He said: “I saw Inverness on TV against Dundee United recently and I still don’t know how they lost that one. All their energy should be going to staying in the league, but this is a tie where they’ve nothing to lose.

“The history of Inverness and the Scottish Cup is special. It does something to you.

“Billy Dodds took them to the final last year, so they have a good history with the competition. A run also takes your mind off the pressure in the league. You must bring that to the table.

“On their day, Hibs are a really good side with plenty of good players. The manager is looking to bring a few in before that tie.

“These two teams will give one another every bit of respect they deserve. It will be a cracker.

“If Hibs are at their best, they’ll probably win it. I’ve seen Hibs in that form and they play some really nice stuff.

“However, to do that, they need all their best players on the pitch and they have to play very well to come away with a win.

“They’ve just not found consistency yet. If I’m not working (as a co-commentator on BBC Scotland), I’ll come up to see that game.”

Meanwhile, highly-rated Inverness midfielder Keith Bray, 17, has gone on loan to League Two Elgin City for the remainder of the season.

Bray broke through into first-team action at the start of this season under Dodds, making nine appearances, but has not played under Ferguson, so will welcome the chance to rack up competitive minutes for the Moray side, who are ninth in the table.

This weekend, Elgin host Dumbarton before basement side Clyde visit Borough Briggs on Tuesday.

