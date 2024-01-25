Airbnb fears raised over Jimmy Savile house plan in Glen Coe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airbnb fears raised over Jimmy Savile house plan in Glen Coe

Planners have still to issue ruling on proposal for the site of the disgraced presenter's former home.

By Louise Glen
Shamed TV personality Jimmy Savile.
The shamed TV personality lived in the house from 1998 in Glen Coe until his death in 2011.

Objectors to plans for the site of the former home of Jimmy Savile in Glen Coe have raised concerns – saying the scale of development could give rise to it being used as an Airbnb.

Owners of the shamed TV presenter’s cottage at Allt-Na-Reigh, in the heart of Glen Coe, submitted plans to Highland Council in December, after a national outcry called for the vandalised and dilapidated house to be demolished.

Following Savile’s death, the two-bedroom bungalow was bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder, before being sold to Harris Aslam’s company Eros Retail, 10 years later.

A previous application by Mr Aslam, was withdrawn.

The cottage was once the home of revered mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

Savile bought the property from Mr MacInnes, and used it as a holiday home until his death at the age of 84 in 2011.

Glen Coe plans would see a ‘ three-bedroom family home’ at Savile site

Since his death, more than 450 people claim to have been abused by Savile, with more than a dozen people claiming the radio DJ and Jim’ll FIx It star assaulted them at the Glen Coe property.

The plans would see a luxury three-bedroom family home over a 1.75 storey dwelling with “high-quality architectural design and inviting spaces which take advantage of the scenery”.

Jimmy Savile's house in Glen Coe.
Jimmy Savile’s house in Glen Coe looks set to be demolished. Image: Lauren Watt.

It is proposed to retain the existing outhouses found along the entrance of the property and to use the existing access point to the site off the A82.

Architects representing Mr Aslam said outbuildings would be named the Hamish House in memory of the climber.

In documents published online, objectors have raised concerns about the house being used as an Airbnb.

Graham Lawrie, from nearby Kinlochleven, said: “I wish to object to this proposal, and feel strongly insulted that anyone would name this after Hamish, having known Hamish personally he would be insulted by such a gesture.

“Yet again this proposal is NOT in keeping with the glen, and will be a two-storey build and not the one-storey of the original.

Hamish House to be built on site of Savile cottage Picture shows Hamish House. Glencoe.
The new building will be built on the site of the old Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.

“This is NOT a family residence, which is made obvious by extra accommodation in the outbuilding.

“The layout screams of a high-end holiday/Airbnb let, which is also not in keeping with the area.”

He added: “As a local to the area of 56 years, I wish to object strongly to this monstrosity of a building that is replacing a one-storey building.”

“The West Highlands and Islands local development plan discusses unaffordable (for local residents) holiday/second homes, and notes that the priorities for development in and around Glencoe should avoid piecemeal development like this, and avoid development sites prominent in the landscape (like this).”

Agreeing with Mr Lawrie’s point, Glasgow-based David McGaw said: “There appears to be an unwarranted increase in the scale of the property – it almost looks like potentially two dwellings.

‘Scale of the redevelopment at Glen Coe’

“The whole thing looks like opportunistic Airbnb commercialisation – despite the claims to the contrary by the applicant.

Jimmy Saville house in the heart of Glen Coe.
The cottage was formerly owned by the late Jimmy Savile. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I would welcome the Highland Council not granting an Airbnb license (now mandatory) for either the existing cottage or any potential replacement on the grounds of the dangerous and inadequate access to the property.”

John Nish from Stirling pleaded with the council to reject the plans.

He said: “The scale of the redevelopment does make me wonder if this is indeed for a family dwelling, or rather for a potential Airbnb/holiday home.

“This would not be appropriate for such an iconic location, especially given the proximity to such a narrow, winding, busy road.”

He said: “The desires and wishes of an individual need to be measured against the wider impact here.

“This is the jewel in the crown of Scotland’s mountain landscapes and, as such, is a huge draw to tourists and visitors from all over the world.”

Glen Coe and Glen Etive Community Council did not object to the plans, but noted: “We would, however, request that action be taken as soon as possible to demolish the existing building, which has been repeatedly damaged by acts of vandalism and is now a risk to health and safety.”

Mr Aslam, who is the director of Fife-based grocery store empire Eros Retail, has been asked to comment.

Louise Glen: Jimmy Savile house is a stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape – so knock it down

