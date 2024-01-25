Elgin City on track to fix floodlight issues after storm woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City on track to fix floodlight issues after storm woes

City chairman Isla Benzie details the team effort which kicked in ahead of two crunch home games.

By Paul Chalk
The damaged floodlight at Borough Briggs can be seen behind the dugout.
The damaged floodlight at Borough Briggs can be seen behind the dugout. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Elgin City are set to repair their damaged floodlights in time for two back-to-back League Two games at Borough Briggs.

The impact of Storm Isha this week led to a pylon situated behind the home dugout at Borough Briggs being uprooted.

With Saturday’s home league game against Dumbarton in mind, the SPFL agreed to move the match forward to 2pm.

However, with the visit of Clyde this Tuesday, the Moray club had to look beyond this weekend.

Following an assessment by an engineer, it was agreed that cranes would move in on Friday to remove the damaged lighting tower.

However, further talks with electricians, contractors and a blacksmith mean the floodlight can be secured in place, which should mean it’s green for go for both games.

There were concerns that should even temporary lighting not be an option then the club would have to find an alternative venue.

Elgin are currently ninth in League Two, five points ahead of Clyde, so are aiming to bank league points at home, where they have earned 17 of their 18 points.

Elgin chief grateful for local support

City chairwoman Isla Benzie explained that, backed by willing businesses and helpers, they should get the lights secured in time for both fixtures.

She said: “We have some positive news as things have moved on a little.

“We made the approach to the SPFL to move our Saturday kick-off time to 2pm because, at that point, we still didn’t know what was going to happen on Friday.

“We knew we had two cranes coming in to remove the floodlight, move it into the car park next door and try to repair it as well as look at the foundations.

“Since then, we’ve had a visit from a structural engineer and a blacksmith. They have come up with the solution that on Friday we can, with the crane, tip the floodlight.

“They have made a new plate which will go underneath the floodlight and within the foundation to hold it in place.

Engineers at work on the damaged lighting tower at Elgin City’s Borough Briggs Stadium, which was damaged in this week’s storms. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Hopefully it can be tipped on to this new plate and we’ve already had the electricians check the electrics and that all looks okay, so it’s fully working and we should be fine for Tuesday night’s game as well.

“We’d already, of course, made the decision to move the kick-off time on Saturday, so we will stick with that. Hopefully by late morning on Friday, it will all be in place.

“We have been really lucky with how quickly we’ve been supported by everyone who pretty much dropped everything to come down and help us straight away, including lots of volunteers.

“As a club, we are so grateful to everyone who helped us. Hopefully, we’ll be back on track for Saturday.”

Elgin City chairwoman Isla Benzie.

Benzie and board help Hale do deals

It has been a busy transfer window for Elgin and manager Allan Hale, who took over the hot-seat in December.

This week alone has seen Ross County winger Ryan MacLeman, 19, join the club on a permanent deal after playing 23 times on loan for the Black and Whites this season.

Cove Rangers midfielder Mark Gallagher, 22, has signed a loan switch until May, while they have also secured 17-year-old Caley Jags midfielder Keith Bray on a loan agreement for the remainder of the season.

Highly-rated midfielder Fin Allen, 19, has penned a new two-year deal and will gain game-time at Hale’s former club Huntly over the next few months.

Hale also raided Highland League side Huntly to bring in attacker Michael Dangana on an 18-month contract.

Goalkeeper Olly Kelly, defenders Connall Ewan and Owen Cairns, captain Matthew Cooper and midfielders Brian Cameron and Rory McEwan have all extended their deals with the Moray club this month.

Benzie praised the work of Hale is is happy with how the activity has panned out so far this month.

She said: “We’ve had a busy window so far. Allan has been really proactive, which is great.

“He came in and seen the gaps which we needed to fill and he’s used some of his local Highland League knowledge, which is a real strength for us. A lot of these guys are north-based, which is really good.

“Also, players we’ve put out on loan (to Highland League clubs) will benefit from that experience with a view to them coming back and being part of our squad next season.”

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie

