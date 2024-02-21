Carbisdale Castle owner reveals new land purchase after mass resignation of local community councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carbisdale Castle owner reveals new land purchase after mass resignation of local community councillors

Four members of Ardgay and District Community Council quit after police were called to a huge row involving Lady Carbisdale at the group's last meeting.

By John Ross
The forestry land surrounds the landmark castle.
The forestry land surrounds the landmark castle.

The owner of Carbisdale Castle has secured an area of forest around the landmark which she says is essential to her plans to restore the historic building.

Samantha Kane, Lady Carbisdale, has bought the 7.4-acre plot from Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

The proposed purchase was the subject of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Ardgay and District Community Council in November.

Community council resignations

This week four of the five community council members resigned, forcing the group into abeyance.

It left Lady Carbisdale as the only remaining member of the community council which she joined in October and became its vice-chair.

She outlined her plans to buy the land at the EGM before having to leave the meeting while other members held discussions.

A new member of the community council had to be co-opted beforehand to allow the group to form a quorum.

The community council later voted against the proposal due to doubts over the local benefits from the purchase.

Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle in 2022. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But the meeting led to heated confrontations and police being called.

The community council later said it received several complaints from the public in response to events following the meeting.

The aftermath was due to be discussed at a meeting on Monday night.

However, that was cancelled after most of the community council members, including its chair, secretary and treasurer, all resigned.

Forestry land essential to the castle project

Lady Carbisdale said: “The land has been purchased now. It is very important for the entire project to go ahead and create employment and achieve the vision we said we would achieve.

“The land is so essential for the project and the restoration of the historic building.”

Plans for the forest area will be announced at a later date.

Lady Carbisdale claims the purchase has nothing to do with the community council resignations.

“Various members have resigned for their own reasons.

“But it’s incomprehensible that anyone cannot see the benefit of preserving the castle and this land is very important for that.”

The castle is the subject of a £10 million restoration

Highland councillor Michael Baird said the purchase of the land is key to the castle restoration and will help the local economy and create employment.

A FLS spokesman confirmed it has agreed to sell the three hectare (7.4 acres) parcel of land at Carbisdale Castle.

He said: “The sale will facilitate structural repairs to the castle which will conserve and restore the grade B-listed building and allow the development of the castle into a hotel, delivering employment opportunities and economic benefit to the local community.

“In reaching our decision we took into account the high level of public support for the owner’s long-term plans for the castle.”

Lady Carbisdale bought the Sutherland landmark in 2022.

She is involved in a £10m renovation of the property with the aim of creating a major attraction and private members’ club.

