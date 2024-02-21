Carbisdale Castle owner reveals new land purchase after mass resignation of local community councillors

The owner of Carbisdale Castle has secured an area of forest around the landmark which she says is essential to her plans to restore the historic building.

Samantha Kane, Lady Carbisdale, has bought the 7.4-acre plot from Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

The proposed purchase was the subject of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Ardgay and District Community Council in November.

Community council resignations

This week four of the five community council members resigned, forcing the group into abeyance.

It left Lady Carbisdale as the only remaining member of the community council which she joined in October and became its vice-chair.

She outlined her plans to buy the land at the EGM before having to leave the meeting while other members held discussions.

A new member of the community council had to be co-opted beforehand to allow the group to form a quorum.

The community council later voted against the proposal due to doubts over the local benefits from the purchase.

But the meeting led to heated confrontations and police being called.

The community council later said it received several complaints from the public in response to events following the meeting.

The aftermath was due to be discussed at a meeting on Monday night.

However, that was cancelled after most of the community council members, including its chair, secretary and treasurer, all resigned.

Forestry land essential to the castle project

Lady Carbisdale said: “The land has been purchased now. It is very important for the entire project to go ahead and create employment and achieve the vision we said we would achieve.

“The land is so essential for the project and the restoration of the historic building.”

Plans for the forest area will be announced at a later date.

Lady Carbisdale claims the purchase has nothing to do with the community council resignations.

“Various members have resigned for their own reasons.

“But it’s incomprehensible that anyone cannot see the benefit of preserving the castle and this land is very important for that.”

Highland councillor Michael Baird said the purchase of the land is key to the castle restoration and will help the local economy and create employment.

A FLS spokesman confirmed it has agreed to sell the three hectare (7.4 acres) parcel of land at Carbisdale Castle.

He said: “The sale will facilitate structural repairs to the castle which will conserve and restore the grade B-listed building and allow the development of the castle into a hotel, delivering employment opportunities and economic benefit to the local community.

“In reaching our decision we took into account the high level of public support for the owner’s long-term plans for the castle.”

Lady Carbisdale bought the Sutherland landmark in 2022.

She is involved in a £10m renovation of the property with the aim of creating a major attraction and private members’ club.