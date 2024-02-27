Revealed: Council’s failed bid to cover Aberdeen M&S in greenery as ‘living wall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Council’s failed bid to cover Aberdeen M&S in greenery as ‘living wall’

Former masterplan leader Marie Boulton opened up on her struggle to persuade M&S chiefs to embrace her ideas for the soon-to-close city centre flagship.

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeen councillor Marie Boulton tried to get M&S bosses to embrace the living wall idea.
Aberdeen councillor Marie Boulton tried to get M&S bosses to embrace the green wall idea. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The woman responsible for leading Aberdeen’s city centre masterplan has revealed her struggles to get M&S bosses to invest in their ageing flagship.

And Marie Boulton revealed that, if she had her way, the front of the store would have been transformed into an eco-friendly “living wall”.

The Independent councillor was at the forefront of the multi-million-pound masterplan scheme since it began in 2015 until quitting in late 2021.

Her job was to brainstorm ways to regenerate the struggling city centre.

And Mrs Boulton helped spearhead the refurbishment of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Provost Skene’s House, the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens and the construction of Marischal Square and the part-pedestrianised Broad Street.

The council administration leaders - Jenny Laing, Douglas Lumsden and Marie Boulton - cut the turf in August 2019 as work on the Union Terrace Gardens revamp begins.
The council administration leaders at the time – Jenny Laing, Douglas Lumsden and Marie Boulton – cut the turf in August 2019 as work on the Union Terrace Gardens revamp began. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the Lower Deeside representative regrets that, during her six years in the high-profile role, she failed to persuade M&S chiefs to see a viable future in the traditional St Nicholas Street shop.

Last month, the high street giant finally pulled the plug on its Aberdeen flagship of 80 years, announcing its closure in 2025.

At the same time, the firm will spend £15 million expanding the nearby Union Square branch.

M&S Aberdeen flagship store on St Nicholas Street.
The department store will be shut in about a year’s time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Marie Boulton: ‘My struggle to secure future for city centre M&S’

A “disappointed” Mrs Boulton remains convinced the company has “got it wrong”, and should have invested those millions into the store just off Union Street instead.

During talks in the chambers, she said she wrote to M&S “pleading the case of regular patrons” amid speculation the end was near.

Rosemary Paterson outside the Marks and Spencer city centre branch.
Rosemary Paterson is one of many who shared concerns about the closure of the Marks and Spencer city centre branch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She added: “As far back as when I led on the masterplan, I was trying to have conversations with Marks and Spencer.”

One idea she put to bosses was to erect a “living wall” on the side of the building.

The Caixa Forum museum in Madrid, Spain, with a green "living wall".
Pictured is the Caixa Forum museum in Madrid, Spain. This is the sort of thing Mrs Boulton thought could have revitalised the M&S building. Picture from Shutterstock.

She said that “wrapping” greenery around the building would “improve its look and attract people to it”.

Council documents reveal the authority had earmarked M&S for the plan.

Optimistic officers set aside £60,000 for the project but later encountered obstacles with the reluctant building owners.

M&S Aberdeen ‘green wall’ never got off the drawing board

Mrs Boulton continued: “We met with Marks and Spencer on several occasions looking at ways they could use the store better.

“I spoke with their property people several times, giving them ideas.

“But I’d heard many times they had a national strategy, and unfortunately they weren’t to be persuaded to invest in the building.”

The M&S in Aberdeen city centre.
The Jungle Look: Can you imagine the city centre building enshrouded in an eye-catching maze of greenery? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mrs Boulton quit her top role in November 2021, when it looked like buses could be banned from Union Street under pedestrianisation plans which were later shelved.

In part, this was due to her fear that pensioners would no longer be able to reach the decades-old M&S.

The councillor recently added: “If that £15m had been invested into the St Nicholas shop it would have given Union Street momentum.

“It’s been a huge miss, and I’m disappointed they didn’t work with us sooner.”

Others in the chamber expressed the same regret, but some backed the M&S move.

Would you have liked to see a living wall on the Aberdeen M&S? Let us know in our comments section below

‘It’s their money – and it’s their business choice’

During the same meeting, council co-leader Ian Yuill agreed that the closure was “hugely sad”, but praised M&S for making no permanent staff redundant.

And Mr Yuill said it was not the place of elected members to quarrel with the “business decision” to focus on Union Square over the St Nicholas Street branch.

He added: “We need to recognise their £15m investment in Union Square.

“I also understand the St Nicholas store is too big for them, moving forward… But they are investing in our city centre.

“The food court in the new store will be around double the size, this is part of a change Marks and Spencer is making around the country.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill.
Veteran councillor Ian Yuill said he aspired to getting his weekly shop in Marks and Spencer, if only he could afford it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Yuill admitted he would also prefer to see St Nicholas Street’s branch retained over the Union Square outlet.

“But that’s their business choice,” he added.

“It’s their money, and we are retaining a big branch in our city.”

Read about how other closed M&S flagships in Liverpool and Glasgow are being put to new use.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An Orange walk in Edinburgh, similar to what is being planned for Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.
Petition to block Stonehaven Orange walk as Scottish Lodge leader claims there's 'significant interest'…
Marshall's Farm Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Escape to the country: Farm job on offer with three-bedroom house perk
Fiona Young with foodbank donations
Aberdeen foodbank overwhelmed by 'phenomenal' public donations to help keep doors open
The new LEZ signs have started going up in Aberdeen. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
First LEZ signs go up in Aberdeen city centre ahead of new restrictions
The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Man arrested in connection with car crash at traffic light outside Aberdeen hospital
Wilson Steele admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retired lecturer admits 'morning after' drink-driving
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Racist lout in dock over sickening abuse of Aberdeen shop manager
Rod Hutchison, of Aberdein Considine.
Rod Hutchison: I'm expecting a fresh flurry of M&A deals
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Expansion south paying off for north-east builder Chap Group
Drink driver Nicola Kerr
Drink-driving Laurencekirk nurse blamed Covid and alcohol-laced football bus stash

Conversation