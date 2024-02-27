Revealed: Council’s failed bid to cover Aberdeen M&S in greenery as ‘living wall’

The woman responsible for leading Aberdeen’s city centre masterplan has revealed her struggles to get M&S bosses to invest in their ageing flagship.

And Marie Boulton revealed that, if she had her way, the front of the store would have been transformed into an eco-friendly “living wall”.

The Independent councillor was at the forefront of the multi-million-pound masterplan scheme since it began in 2015 until quitting in late 2021.

Her job was to brainstorm ways to regenerate the struggling city centre.

And Mrs Boulton helped spearhead the refurbishment of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Provost Skene’s House, the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens and the construction of Marischal Square and the part-pedestrianised Broad Street.

But the Lower Deeside representative regrets that, during her six years in the high-profile role, she failed to persuade M&S chiefs to see a viable future in the traditional St Nicholas Street shop.

Last month, the high street giant finally pulled the plug on its Aberdeen flagship of 80 years, announcing its closure in 2025.

At the same time, the firm will spend £15 million expanding the nearby Union Square branch.

Marie Boulton: ‘My struggle to secure future for city centre M&S’

A “disappointed” Mrs Boulton remains convinced the company has “got it wrong”, and should have invested those millions into the store just off Union Street instead.

During talks in the chambers, she said she wrote to M&S “pleading the case of regular patrons” amid speculation the end was near.

She added: “As far back as when I led on the masterplan, I was trying to have conversations with Marks and Spencer.”

One idea she put to bosses was to erect a “living wall” on the side of the building.

She said that “wrapping” greenery around the building would “improve its look and attract people to it”.

Council documents reveal the authority had earmarked M&S for the plan.

Optimistic officers set aside £60,000 for the project but later encountered obstacles with the reluctant building owners.

M&S Aberdeen ‘green wall’ never got off the drawing board

Mrs Boulton continued: “We met with Marks and Spencer on several occasions looking at ways they could use the store better.

“I spoke with their property people several times, giving them ideas.

“But I’d heard many times they had a national strategy, and unfortunately they weren’t to be persuaded to invest in the building.”

Mrs Boulton quit her top role in November 2021, when it looked like buses could be banned from Union Street under pedestrianisation plans which were later shelved.

In part, this was due to her fear that pensioners would no longer be able to reach the decades-old M&S.

The councillor recently added: “If that £15m had been invested into the St Nicholas shop it would have given Union Street momentum.

“It’s been a huge miss, and I’m disappointed they didn’t work with us sooner.”

Others in the chamber expressed the same regret, but some backed the M&S move.

‘It’s their money – and it’s their business choice’

During the same meeting, council co-leader Ian Yuill agreed that the closure was “hugely sad”, but praised M&S for making no permanent staff redundant.

And Mr Yuill said it was not the place of elected members to quarrel with the “business decision” to focus on Union Square over the St Nicholas Street branch.

He added: “We need to recognise their £15m investment in Union Square.

“I also understand the St Nicholas store is too big for them, moving forward… But they are investing in our city centre.

“The food court in the new store will be around double the size, this is part of a change Marks and Spencer is making around the country.”

Mr Yuill admitted he would also prefer to see St Nicholas Street’s branch retained over the Union Square outlet.

“But that’s their business choice,” he added.

“It’s their money, and we are retaining a big branch in our city.”

