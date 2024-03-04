IN PICTURES: Northern Lights light up the sky as readers share the wonder of the ‘merry dancers’

The Northern Lights lit up the early evening and night sky across the north, north-east and islands last night in one of its most spectacular appearances this year.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as nature’s ultimate light show, is often witnessed across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire at night in recent months.

Eager residents are always on hand to capture the bursts of green, teal and purple colours that light up the cold, dark night sky.

This time around the lights made an appearance relatively early in the evening at around 8pm on Sunday March 3.

Usually, people have to wait until much later to see the full show.

From Oban, to the Western Isles – and Inverness to Elgin and beyond – the light show was witnessed by hundreds of people.

Many were able to take photos of the phenomenon on their mobile devices.

The best photos of the Northern Lights captured by residents.