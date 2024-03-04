IN PICTURES: Northern Lights light up the sky as readers share the wonder of the ‘merry dancers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Northern Lights light up the sky as readers share the wonder of the ‘merry dancers’

Solar activity in the early evening brought outstanding views of the Northern Lights.

Northern Lights Oban
The Northen Lights in Oban were captured by Sheila MacIntyre. Image: Sheila MacIntyre.
By Louise Glen

The Northern Lights lit up the early evening and night sky across the north, north-east and islands last night in one of its most spectacular appearances this year.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as nature’s ultimate light show, is often witnessed across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire at night in recent months.

Eager residents are always on hand to capture the bursts of green, teal and purple colours that light up the cold, dark night sky.

This time around the lights made an appearance relatively early in the evening at around 8pm on Sunday March 3.

Usually, people have to wait until much later to see the full show.

From Oban, to the Western Isles – and Inverness to Elgin and beyond – the light show was witnessed by hundreds of people.

Many were able to take photos of the phenomenon on their mobile devices.

The best photos of the Northern Lights captured by residents.

Northen Lights in Skye.
The Northern Lights in Earlish on the Isle of Skye. Image Robb Carr Tours.
Northern Lights on the Isle of Lewis.
Northern Lights on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Samantha Murray.
Northern Lights taken by Katarzyna Krawczyk..
Katarzyna Krawczyk. sent us this picture of a green night sky. Image: Katarzyna Krawczyk..
Northen Lights in Elgin
Northen Lights in Elgin. Image: Lyndsey Stanford.
A view of Northern Lights in Inverness.
A view of Northern Lights in Inverness. Image: John Strachan.
Northen Lights in Drumbeg
Northern Lights in Drumbeg, Sutherland. Image: Alexander McRobbie Munro.

