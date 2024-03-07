Highland councillor Karl Rosie joins Alba – three weeks after quitting the SNP and accusing it of ‘neglecting’ the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland councillor Karl Rosie joins Alba – three weeks after quitting the SNP and accusing it of ‘neglecting’ the north

Mr Rosie was within a few hundred votes of being elected to Westminster as a SNP MP in 2019.

By Stuart Findlay
Highland councillor Karl Rosie is the newest member of Alex Salmond's Alba Party.
Highland councillor Karl Rosie is the newest member of Alex Salmond's Alba Party. Image: Alba Party

Alba has its first representative on Highland Council after former SNP councillor Karl Rosie joined the party.

Mr Rosie quit the SNP last month, saying he was “deeply troubled” by the SNP’s direction.

He believes it has neglected the needs and priorities of the Highlands.

The Thurso and Northwest Caithness councillor said: “It has become increasingly clear to me that the SNP’s lack of action on independence and their centralised policies do not align with the needs of the Highlands.”

Councillor Rosie said the recent treatment of Fergus Ewing – who was suspended by the SNP after voting against the government – left him dismayed.

He added: “Fergus Ewing’s recent words and actions have struck a chord with many Highlanders who feel let down by the Edinburgh government.”

Rosie’s move is second Highland SNP defection this week

The decision follows Wednesday’s announcement that energy boss Steve Chisholm has also quit the SNP to join Alba.

Mr Chisholm made similar comments about the needs of the north not being served by the SNP.

In councillor Rosie’s resignation announcement, he said failures on the deposit return scheme and the A9 dualling project highlighted a disconnect between the SNP’s agenda and the reality faced by people in the north.

Karl Rosie was first elected in 2017.

He believes his new party will have a better handle on things.

Councillor Rosie said: “Alba has the determination and robust policies that make them the ideal entity to pursue Scottish independence and address our region’s unique needs.”

Salmond: Karl Rosie will be ‘great asset’

Highland Council is currently led by a coalition of SNP and independent councillors.

Councillor Rosie’s change of allegiance does not affect the balance of power.

He also said he does not believe a by-election should be held – citing a precedent set by two other Caithness councillors.

Donnie Mackay joined the Conservatives after serving as an independent in 2018, while independent councillor Matthew Reiss joined the Highland Alliance group last year.

Highland Council's Inverness headquarters.

Alba party leader Alex Salmond said Mr Rosie’s decision was evidence that Alba was “on the move” in the Highlands.

Mr Salmond said: “We are all delighted that Karl has joined.

“He will be a great asset in building credibility to enable us to break through in the Highlands and we keenly await his work on a Highland manifesto.”

Rosie family’s long association with politics

Councillor Rosie stood as the SNP’s candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross in 2019.

He finished second to Lib Dem Jamie Stone, who was re-elected by a slim margin of only 204 votes.

Mr Rosie comes from a family with a strong association with politics.

His father, John Rosie, was one of Scotland’s longest-serving councillors.

His sister, Deirdre Mackay, also represented Labour as a Highland councillor for many years.

Alba now has two councillors in Scotland but is yet to have a candidate elected.

South Ayrshire’s Chris Cullen left the Alba to join the group in October 2023.

There are currently two MPs representing the party – Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey – and one MSP, Ash Regan.

Conversation