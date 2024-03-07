Highland councillor Karl Rosie joins Alba – three weeks after quitting the SNP and accusing it of ‘neglecting’ the north

Alba has its first representative on Highland Council after former SNP councillor Karl Rosie joined the party.

Mr Rosie quit the SNP last month, saying he was “deeply troubled” by the SNP’s direction.

He believes it has neglected the needs and priorities of the Highlands.

The Thurso and Northwest Caithness councillor said: “It has become increasingly clear to me that the SNP’s lack of action on independence and their centralised policies do not align with the needs of the Highlands.”

Councillor Rosie said the recent treatment of Fergus Ewing – who was suspended by the SNP after voting against the government – left him dismayed.

He added: “Fergus Ewing’s recent words and actions have struck a chord with many Highlanders who feel let down by the Edinburgh government.”

Rosie’s move is second Highland SNP defection this week

The decision follows Wednesday’s announcement that energy boss Steve Chisholm has also quit the SNP to join Alba.

Mr Chisholm made similar comments about the needs of the north not being served by the SNP.

In councillor Rosie’s resignation announcement, he said failures on the deposit return scheme and the A9 dualling project highlighted a disconnect between the SNP’s agenda and the reality faced by people in the north.

He believes his new party will have a better handle on things.

Councillor Rosie said: “Alba has the determination and robust policies that make them the ideal entity to pursue Scottish independence and address our region’s unique needs.”

Salmond: Karl Rosie will be ‘great asset’

Highland Council is currently led by a coalition of SNP and independent councillors.

Councillor Rosie’s change of allegiance does not affect the balance of power.

He also said he does not believe a by-election should be held – citing a precedent set by two other Caithness councillors.

Donnie Mackay joined the Conservatives after serving as an independent in 2018, while independent councillor Matthew Reiss joined the Highland Alliance group last year.

Alba party leader Alex Salmond said Mr Rosie’s decision was evidence that Alba was “on the move” in the Highlands.

Mr Salmond said: “We are all delighted that Karl has joined.

“He will be a great asset in building credibility to enable us to break through in the Highlands and we keenly await his work on a Highland manifesto.”

Rosie family’s long association with politics

Councillor Rosie stood as the SNP’s candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross in 2019.

He finished second to Lib Dem Jamie Stone, who was re-elected by a slim margin of only 204 votes.

Mr Rosie comes from a family with a strong association with politics.

His father, John Rosie, was one of Scotland’s longest-serving councillors.

His sister, Deirdre Mackay, also represented Labour as a Highland councillor for many years.

Alba now has two councillors in Scotland but is yet to have a candidate elected.

South Ayrshire’s Chris Cullen left the Alba to join the group in October 2023.

There are currently two MPs representing the party – Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey – and one MSP, Ash Regan.