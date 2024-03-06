A9 closed due to vehicle fire north of Dornoch Bridge

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been closed near the Dornoch Bridge due to a vehicle fire.

The incident happened this afternoon just before 3pm on the A9 just north of the Dornoch Bridge.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances from Dornoch and Tain, following reports of a vehicle on fire.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that crews were using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as they battled to bring the flames under control. Crews left the scene at 3.50pm.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries due to the fire.

The A9 has been closed in both directions with police patrolling the area.

Traffic has started to build up on both sides of the scene.

More to come.