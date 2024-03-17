Cancer survivor ‘really frightened’ for health in mould-infested Invergordon home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cancer survivor ‘really frightened’ for health in mould-infested Invergordon home

Megan Williamson has reached out to the Highland Council about the issue but has had received little assistance.

By Ross Hempseed
Megan Williamson says she is scared because of her previous health issues about the mould situation in her flat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Megan Williamson says she is scared because of her previous health issues about the mould situation in her flat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A cancer survivor has told how she is ‘really frightened’ of the effect her mould-infested Invergordon home is having on her health.

Megan Williamson, 29, was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was just 12 years old and is on lifelong medication to maintain her health.

In 2019, she moved into a top flat on Fleming Way in Invergordon, and despite being a newer property, issues began two years later.

Mould around the windows. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She first noticed mould growing around her living room windows in June 2021, which she immediately reported to the Highland Council.

Ms Williamson, who is extremely cautious due to her past health issues, says the wooden window frames, originally white, have now turned black due to mould.

She said: “My dad had to come out and gave it a wipe, but it keeps growing back, and it has got to the point where the wood has turned completely black.

“It’s horrible, I don’t even like people coming to visit me, that’s how bad it’s got.”

Due to the situation at her own home, Ms Williamson walks from Invergordon to Alness most days to visit and care for her 85-year-old nana.

Cancer survivor forced to live in mould-infested home

Even something as simple as walking has over the last year become a real struggle for her.

She said: “I feel recently since I’ve been left to live in it, my breathing has got a lot worse.

“I have no energy at all. If I’ve got my heating all, sometimes I’ve got to turn it off and open all the windows because I feel like I am suffocating.”

Not only has her physical health been affected, but the ordeal has also taken a toll on her mental health.

Mould has spread up and onto the kitchen ceiling. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Williamson believes “she is not being listened to” by the Highland Council, who have dismissed her concerns.

Having sent countless emails, she said: “I feel like my mental health has really gone downhill because they’ve not listened to me.

“I feel like smashing my house up because that’s the way I feel going crazy at the fact that none of them are listening.

“Having to go home to that every night, going through the front door my mood drops straight away.”

Recently visited by someone from the council, she says they told her it was just condensation and to “open the windows”.

Ms Williamson says the mould has started to creep across her kitchen ceiling and has been spotted on every window in the property.

She said: “I’ve had leukaemia and I am scared in case that comes back, I am really frightened.

‘I don’t want to be there anymore’

“Knowing this mould could cause some sort of infection, I am scared to live in the house surrounded by all that.”

She feels like she can no longer live at the property and wants to move out and to another place as soon as possible.

She has very few ties to Invergordon and would be keen to completely relocate somewhere else to escape her current housing situation.

She added: “I don’t want to be there anymore, knowing that mould has been in that house. I know it’s going to keep coming back and it’s not going to stop.”

Many of the windows in the flat are covered in mould which Ms Williamson cannot touch due to her previous health issues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A council spokeswoman said: “We cannot comment on individual tenant’s circumstances, however, we can confirm that Highland Council is committed to working with our tenants to ensure that reports of damp, mould or condensation are responded to as quickly as possible.

“Advice is offered to our tenants on heating and ventilation of their homes and remedial works will take place if identified at inspection.

“Where there are repeated complaints or the problem resurfaces, we will carry out follow-up inspections and works or will commission an independent survey to identify if there is anything further we can do.”

