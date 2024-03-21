‘It came naturally’: Groundbreaking UHI student play takes flight in South Uist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It came naturally’: Groundbreaking UHI student play takes flight in South Uist

How a play featuring speeches from seabirds and improvised music grew between two artists.

By Eve McLachlan
Two young women smile, holding instruments, in front of a poster for their play For the Sea and Sky.
Gracie Davies (left) and Marit Schöpel. Photo: UHI

Brought together by their studies at UHI, Gracie Davie and Marit Schöpel combine theatre and music performance in their new play.

Gracie Davie and Marit Schöpel didn’t enroll at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) expecting to create a play together.

In fact, For the Sea and Sky, which was performed in South Uist’s Cnoc Soilleir this week, came about almost by accident.

“I had a play on up in Dublin,” says Gracie. “And I wanted to practice it with people here, so we did a read-through.”

“We all had quite a lot of fun with it, so we’re like, ‘Oh, let’s see if we can do something like this between us.'”

“It came naturally,” Marit says.

‘Built-in space for music’

The result was a performance that combines Gracie’s playwriting with Marit’s musical compositions.

“The text has built-in space for music,” Gracie says.

And it’s a space that Marit has used to create a unique listening experience.

“There’s only one composed piece in the whole play,” Marit says. “The rest is improvised.”

While she directs the improvisation, “it’s not written on a sheet”.

A modern take on a classic poem

The play takes inspiration from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s famous poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.

Like Coleridge’s work, For the Sea and Sky tells the story of a disaster caused by killing an albatross.

But, rather than a crossbow, it’s humanity’s pollution of the ocean that strikes the killing blow.

Concern for the environment formed “one of the starting points” for the play, Marit says.

“We said from the beginning, we want to do a play about endangered birds. Yes, there are lots of oystercatchers [here], but oystercatchers are actually an endangered species. Northern gannets as well, arctic terns as well.”

The play raised donations for the RSPB.

“Before I came here, I studied geography,” Marit says. “So I’m interested in writing things tied to the environment.”

A building against a blue sky.
Cnoc Soilleir, Uist’s music hub. Photo: Michael Faint

Opened in 2022, Cnoc Soilleir serves as both a venue for community arts events and study space for UHI students.

And it’s performances like these that highlight the importance of places like Cnoc Soilleir, says Catherine Yeatman, a local artist and the building’s project manager.

‘A real advocation’ for in-person learning

“It’s a real advocation for having students [learn] in-person,” she says. “Gracie and Marit had a conversation over a cup of coffee […] and it came together from that sort of ad hoc thing.”

Friends and staff members were soon “roped in” – including Catherine herself.

“I leant them some books, and talked to them, and apparently I talked so enthusiastically that they said, ‘would you be in it?'” She remembers.

This led to her using her own past artwork to complete the staging: a life-size albatross sketch and a sculpture modeling the seabird out of plastic waste.

“That’s kind of how it came together,” she says.

A woman holds up a sculpture of an albatross with its wings outstretched, made of wood and plastic.
Catherine Yeatman and her albatross sculpture, which featured in the play, Photo: Eve McLachlan

For Catherine, the importance of places like Cnoc Soilleir is more than the people students will meet – it’s also the landscapes they become part of.

“That deep conservation message wouldn’t have been there in quite the same way, with the same force, I think, if they weren’t here.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Coul Links on the banks of Embo beach
Coul Links: Controversial golf course plan backed by local tourism group during Scottish Golf…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen
Cars on the A9 in the Highalnds.
90-year-old killed after vehicle crashed into him on the A9 near Ralia
Jacobite steam train on Glennfinnan viaduct
All journeys on the ‘Hogwarts Express’ cancelled as operator continues battle over door safety
Delegates at Scottish Golf Tourism Week visited Cabot Highlands in Inverness. Image Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
'A different level of welcome': Hopes of boom after rave reviews of the Highlands…
The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed.
A9 reopens following crash near Newtonmore
A graphic of robin on a tree stump in front of an image of an Aldi store.
Robin trapped in Aviemore supermarket to be released after customers feared it would be…
Stella McCartney wants to build a new £5m mansion at a Highland beauty spot. Image: PA
Stella McCartney's Highland mansion plans go under the microscope as forestry expert visits site
Askernish Golf Club is among the finalists in the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: The local organisations in the running

Conversation