Coul Links: Controversial golf course plan backed by local tourism group during Scottish Golf Tourism Week

A company promoting sustainable tourism has thrown its weight behind plans to build a golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland.

The support from Highland Tourism community interest company (CIC) is a major boost for the proposal which faces opposition from environmental groups.

It comes as tour operators and golf businesses discuss bringing millions of pounds to the Highlands during Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The three-day event is being staged in Inverness for the first time.

Plan called in for second time

The controversial Coul Links project was called in by the Scottish Government last month. This was a second time, four years after ministers rejected a previous proposal.

But Highland Tourism CIC says an environmentally-sensitive, world-class golf course and ambitious dune restoration project could transform the local economy.

It would bring £50 million of private investment in the course and associated tourism businesses and create 400 jobs.

It also offers the opportunity to take golf in the Highlands to a “new level”, the company says.

The original course plan was put forward in 2015.

It was backed by Highland councillors, but called in by the Scottish Government and later rejected in 2020.

A revived plan by a new local group, Communities for Coul (C4C), was supported by 69.2% of people in a local ballot in 2021.

It was again approved by councillors in December, but called in last month.

‘Transformational benefits’

Stuart McColm, general manager of Cabot Highlands and a Highland Tourism CIC director, said: “The community-led vision for a new golf course at Coul Links needs to happen for the Highlands.

“It will add to the reputation the Highlands has as a world-class golfing destination and will bring transformational socio-economic benefits for East Sutherland that might not otherwise be realised.

“With the investment that has been made here at Cabot Highlands, and investments other championship golf courses in the Highlands have made in recent years, we collectively, alongside Coul Links, have the opportunity to take world-class golf in the Highlands to a new level.”

Highland Tourism says a second championship golf course, alongside nearby Royal Dornoch, would help create a ‘cluster’, maximising the economic benefit from golf tourism.

Yvonne Crook is Highland Tourism CIC chair.

She said: “Highland Tourism CIC’s mission is to position the Highlands as a world-leading sustainable destination, attracting higher-value, environmentally-aware visitors to the area.

“Golf is a key pillar in enabling this to happen and the proposed new Coul Links golf course is a great example of the type of visitor offering we need in the Highlands.

“On the back of a hugely successful Scottish Golf Week, we at Highland Tourism CIC are passionate about adding our voice in support of this transformational opportunity for the Highlands.”

‘A win-win for the area’

C4C director Ginny Knox welcomed the “resounding support” from Highland Tourism CIC.

She said the plans offer a chance to create jobs in an area where the working age population is falling, threating the viability of fragile communities.

“They also provide a guaranteed future for the wonderful wild coastal environment of Coul Links, which is currently sadly neglected and at risk.

“So they are a win-win for the area and its unique natural assets.”

Leading economist Prof David Bell has said a new course would help stem an exodus of young people from the area’s ageing population.

The plans have also recently been supported by a cross-party group of politicians, including SNP MSP Fergus Ewing.

Mr Ewing is a former rural affairs secretary in the Scottish Government. He says the plans are of “national economic significance”.

MSPs Jamie Stone, Rhoda Grant, Edward Mountain and Jamie Halcro Johnston have also backed the development.

But there is still opposition

However, a number of environmental organisations have objected to the plan. They warn it would damage an internationally important wildlife site.

The Conservation Coalition is made up of seven environmental groups. Members say Coul Links is unique and irreplaceable and the wrong place to build a golf course.