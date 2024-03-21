Coul Links: Controversial golf course plan backed by local tourism group during Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coul Links: Controversial golf course plan backed by local tourism group during Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Highland Tourism CIC says the development could be a transformational opportunity for the Highlands.

By John Ross
Coul Links on the banks of Embo beach
Developers want to build an 18-hole championship course at Coul Links

A company promoting sustainable tourism has thrown its weight behind plans to build a golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland.

The support from Highland Tourism community interest company (CIC) is a major boost for the proposal which faces opposition from environmental groups.

It comes as tour operators and golf businesses discuss bringing millions of pounds to the Highlands during Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The three-day event is being staged in Inverness for the first time.

Plan called in for second time

The controversial Coul Links project was called in by the Scottish Government last month. This was a second time, four years after ministers rejected a previous proposal.

But Highland Tourism CIC says an environmentally-sensitive, world-class golf course and ambitious dune restoration project could transform the local economy.

It would bring £50 million of private investment in the course and associated tourism businesses and create 400 jobs.

It also offers the opportunity to take golf in the Highlands to a “new level”, the company says.

Stuart McColm says Coul Links would add to the Highlands’ reputation as a world-class golfing destination

The original course plan was put forward in 2015.

It was backed by Highland councillors, but called in by the Scottish Government and later rejected in 2020.

A revived plan by a new local group, Communities for Coul (C4C), was supported by 69.2% of people in a local ballot in 2021.

It was again approved by councillors in December, but called in last month.

‘Transformational benefits’

Stuart McColm, general manager of Cabot Highlands and a Highland Tourism CIC director, said: “The community-led vision for a new golf course at Coul Links needs to happen for the Highlands.

“It will add to the reputation the Highlands has as a world-class golfing destination and will bring transformational socio-economic benefits for East Sutherland that might not otherwise be realised.

“With the investment that has been made here at Cabot Highlands, and investments other championship golf courses in the Highlands have made in recent years, we collectively, alongside Coul Links, have the opportunity to take world-class golf in the Highlands to a new level.”

Yvonne Crook says the golf course will help attract higher-value environmentally-aware visitors to the area. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Tourism says a second championship golf course, alongside nearby Royal Dornoch, would help create a ‘cluster’, maximising the economic benefit from golf tourism.

Yvonne Crook is Highland Tourism CIC chair.

She said: “Highland Tourism CIC’s mission is to position the Highlands as a world-leading sustainable destination, attracting higher-value, environmentally-aware visitors to the area.

“Golf is a key pillar in enabling this to happen and the proposed new Coul Links golf course is a great example of the type of visitor offering we need in the Highlands.

“On the back of a hugely successful Scottish Golf Week, we at Highland Tourism CIC are passionate about adding our voice in support of this transformational opportunity for the Highlands.”

‘A win-win for the area’

C4C director Ginny Knox welcomed the “resounding support” from Highland Tourism CIC.

She said the plans offer a chance to create jobs in an area where the working age population is falling, threating the viability of fragile communities.

“They also provide a guaranteed future for the wonderful wild coastal environment of Coul Links, which is currently sadly neglected and at risk.

“So they are a win-win for the area and its unique natural assets.”

The Coul Links plan has been called in by the Scottish Government for a second time. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Leading economist Prof David Bell has said a new course would help stem an exodus of young people from the area’s ageing population.

The plans have also recently been supported by a cross-party group of politicians, including SNP MSP Fergus Ewing.

Mr Ewing is a former rural affairs secretary in the Scottish Government. He says the plans are of “national economic significance”.

MSPs Jamie Stone, Rhoda Grant, Edward Mountain and Jamie Halcro Johnston have also backed the development.

But there is still opposition

However, a number of environmental organisations have objected to the plan. They warn it would damage an internationally important wildlife site.

The Conservation Coalition is made up of seven environmental groups. Members say Coul Links is unique and irreplaceable and the wrong place to build a golf course.

More from Highlands & Islands

Two young women smile, holding instruments, in front of a poster for their play For the Sea and Sky.
'It came naturally': Groundbreaking UHI student play takes flight in South Uist
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen
Cars on the A9 in the Highalnds.
90-year-old killed after vehicle crashed into him on the A9 near Ralia
Jacobite steam train on Glennfinnan viaduct
All journeys on the ‘Hogwarts Express’ cancelled as operator continues battle over door safety
Delegates at Scottish Golf Tourism Week visited Cabot Highlands in Inverness. Image Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
'A different level of welcome': Hopes of boom after rave reviews of the Highlands…
The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed.
A9 reopens following crash near Newtonmore
A graphic of robin on a tree stump in front of an image of an Aldi store.
Robin trapped in Aviemore supermarket to be released after customers feared it would be…
Stella McCartney wants to build a new £5m mansion at a Highland beauty spot. Image: PA
Stella McCartney's Highland mansion plans go under the microscope as forestry expert visits site
Askernish Golf Club is among the finalists in the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: The local organisations in the running

Conversation