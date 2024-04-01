Kitchen and bathroom transformations with MKM Building Supplies Elgin

This year is the perfect year to start a kitchen or bathroom transformation project. And with MKM Building Supplies in Elgin, tradespeople can find everything they need under one roof.

MKM is the UK’s leading independent builder’s merchant, with branches across England, Scotland and Wales.

MKM Building Supplies isn’t like your average independent builder’s merchant. Each site is run independently by its branch directors and their hand-picked teams, supported by a central support office in Hull. That means each branch, like MKM Elgin, benefits from the local knowledge and expertise of their outstanding teams to provide excellent service.

Are you planning on any DIY or upgrades this year? According to Which?, adding a new open-plan kitchen could add 6% to your property’s value at the cost of around £8,000. Meanwhile, according to Resi, bathrooms have the potential to add between 4-5% onto your home’s value.

Expert advice from friendly specialists

Each of MKM Building Supplies’ branches carries a wide range of building materials to keep your project on track, available for delivery to site or for customer collection. They also supply kitchens, bathrooms, doors, windows and joinery as well as landscaping products.

But what truly makes MKM Elgin a one-stop shop for all your building needs isn’t just the materials you’ll find, but its friendly specialists who are on hand to give their expert advice and counsel for your next DIY or home improvement project.

Nicky Sutherland, kitchen and bathroom designer, spoke of how the team is there to help you achieve your design goals with an expert eye.

“We can take you on a journey. From measuring rooms to designing your dream kitchen or bathroom, we pay attention to the small details that make your dream rooms become reality.

“And from ordering to delivering, we keep you informed to ensure your dream rooms can be transformed. Retail or trade, we can provide material to make this journey easy and enjoyable!”

Graeme Gill, plumbing and heating manager, spoke of his collaborative expertise with Michael Mitchell, plumbing and heating sales:

“With over 40 years’ experience between us, Michael and I have a wealth of experience and knowledge which means we can offer a solution to most plumbing and heating enquiries – be it contractors, DIY enthusiasts and homeowners. We have a comprehensive range of top-quality plumbing and heating products at a very competitive price.”

Find what you’re looking for at MKM Building Supplies Elgin

MKM Elgin is open to the trade and public, so whether you’re a builder or tradesperson looking for the best service locally, or if you’re just looking for inspiration and advice on how to turn that kitchen and bathroom upgrade dream into a reality, the friendly staff at MKM Elgin are here to help.

At MKM Elgin, you’ll find:

3D Design

Bathroom showroom

Kitchen showroom

Brick matching

Landscaping display

Free local delivery (with restrictions, enquire directly)

Option to apply for an account (£1000 credit limit)

Free hot drinks, WIFI and bathrooms

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s always hot coffee, a warm welcome and a friendly face at MKM. Ready to get started on your next kitchen or bathroom upgrade or renovation project? Drop by in person (there’s no need to make an appointment) or learn more about how MKM Elgin can help you today.