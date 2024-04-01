Kitchen and bathroom transformations with MKM Building Supplies Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Kitchen and bathroom transformations with MKM Building Supplies Elgin

Independent builder's merchant in The Wards, Elgin has everything you need for your next project.

In partnership with MKM Elgin
A bright modern farmhouse style kitchen island.
Transform your cooking space into a Symphony kitchen in Providence Blue.

This year is the perfect year to start a kitchen or bathroom transformation project. And with MKM Building Supplies in Elgin, tradespeople can find everything they need under one roof.

MKM is the UK’s leading independent builder’s merchant, with branches across England, Scotland and Wales.

MKM Building Supplies isn’t like your average independent builder’s merchant. Each site is run independently by its branch directors and their hand-picked teams, supported by a central support office in Hull. That means each branch, like MKM Elgin, benefits from the local knowledge and expertise of their outstanding teams to provide excellent service.

Are you planning on any DIY or upgrades this year? According to Which?, adding a new open-plan kitchen could add 6% to your property’s value at the cost of around £8,000. Meanwhile, according to Resi, bathrooms have the potential to add between 4-5% onto your home’s value.

Expert advice from friendly specialists

Each of MKM Building Supplies’ branches carries a wide range of building materials to keep your project on track, available for delivery to site or for customer collection. They also supply kitchens, bathrooms, doors, windows and joinery as well as landscaping products.

But what truly makes MKM Elgin a one-stop shop for all your building needs isn’t just the materials you’ll find, but its friendly specialists who are on hand to give their expert advice and counsel for your next DIY or home improvement project.

Nicky Sutherland, kitchen and bathroom designer, spoke of how the team is there to help you achieve your design goals with an expert eye.

“We can take you on a journey. From measuring rooms to designing your dream kitchen or bathroom, we pay attention to the small details that make your dream rooms become reality.

“And from ordering to delivering, we keep you informed to ensure your dream rooms can be transformed. Retail or trade, we can provide material to make this journey easy and enjoyable!”

Sleek modern dark stone kitchen
Looking for some drama? Opt for a Symphony Kitchen in Turin for a moody and modern vibe.

Graeme Gill, plumbing and heating manager, spoke of his collaborative expertise with Michael Mitchell, plumbing and heating sales:

“With over 40 years’ experience between us, Michael and I have a wealth of experience and knowledge which means we can offer a solution to most plumbing and heating enquiries – be it contractors, DIY enthusiasts and homeowners. We have a comprehensive range of top-quality plumbing and heating products at a very competitive price.”

Sleek modern bathroom
Visit the on-site showroom to get inspiration for your bathroom project.

Find what you’re looking for at MKM Building Supplies Elgin

MKM Elgin is open to the trade and public, so whether you’re a builder or tradesperson looking for the best service locally, or if you’re just looking for inspiration and advice on how to turn that kitchen and bathroom upgrade dream into a reality, the friendly staff at MKM Elgin are here to help.

At MKM Elgin, you’ll find:

  • 3D Design
  • Bathroom showroom
  • Kitchen showroom
  • Brick matching
  • Landscaping display
  • Free local delivery (with restrictions, enquire directly)
  • Option to apply for an account (£1000 credit limit)
  • Free hot drinks, WIFI and bathrooms

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s always hot coffee, a warm welcome and a friendly face at MKM. Ready to get started on your next kitchen or bathroom upgrade or renovation project? Drop by in person (there’s no need to make an appointment) or learn more about how MKM Elgin can help you today.

More from Homes & Gardens

Wardlaw House is one of the amazing properties on the market across the north and north-east.
Six beautiful homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Lismore is a fantastic family home in Maryculter.
Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000
Aldwyn Park House was built from scratch by owners Wendy and Ron Paterson
Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and…
Transform your cooking space into a Symphony kitchen in Providence Blue.
Luxury U-shaped steading conversion near Aboyne is ready to move into
Green Den home sits on two acres of private land with beautiful gardens. Image: Savills
Stonehaven Edwardian home ‘of outstanding character’ goes on the market
Greenfield House is one of the amazing homes on the market in Moray.
Six dream homes on the market in Moray
16 Dunnyfell Road was previously the village shop.
Stunning Muchalls home with fascinating history on the market for £335,000
The exterior of the luxury ellon property
Luxury Ellon property has a hot tub, sauna, conservatory & wooden cabin
Marine House certainly has the wow factor.
Watch dolphins from the balcony of this plush Black Isle penthouse on the market…
Anne Reid will be sad to leave her beautiful Westhill home.
Anne's wonderful Westhill home is on the market for £330,000