Doctors and MSPs team up to issue last-ditch plea to complete Grantown health centre project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Doctors and MSPs team up to issue last-ditch plea to complete Grantown health centre project

A £2.4m refurbishment of the Grantown Health Centre has been paused indefinitely.

By Stuart Findlay
The Grantown Health Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Grantown Health Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The clock is ticking for doctors and a trio of north politicians trying to save the construction of a Highland medical centre.

Spending on all NHS capital projects is paused across Scotland because of a £1.5bn budget black hole.

That includes work on a £2.4m refurbishment of the Grantown Health Centre, even though construction is already well under way.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing raised the issue at Holyrood last week.

He stated that putting the work on hold would end up costing the country far more in the long run.

Mr Ewing said: “Unlike every other [affected] project in NHS Highland, this one is nearly completed.

“£2m of the £2.4m have been incurred and the materials are on site waiting to be installed.

Decision time for practice nears

“If there is not an overturn of the decision within the next three weeks, abortive costs will be incurred.

“Which means the overall cost will far exceed the notional savings.”

Although the project has not been scrapped, there is now no indication about when it will be complete.

Some patients will be forced to travel a 30-mile round-trip to Aviemore for treatment.

The main extra costs arise from having to continue to use the Ian Charles Hospital, an old building which is no longer fit for purpose.

Fergus Ewing pictured at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A meeting about the crisis was attended by more than 300 people last month.

In the aftermath, a campaign involving Mr Ewing and MSP colleagues Edward Mountain and Rhoda Grant, as well as doctors from the health centre, emerged.

The group recently held a meeting with Scottish health secretary Neil Gray.

Afterwards, Mr Gray told Holyrood: “I gave a commitment that I would go away and consider the position and the potentially exceptional situation there.

“I committed to come back to those as soon as I possibly could.”

Delays have hit many Highland projects

The campaign group estimates that around £400,000 to £500,000 is needed to complete the health centre refurbishment.

The nationwide pause on building means there is a £175m waiting list of construction projects in the Highland.

Among those affected are plans to build a new Belford Hospital in Fort William and an upgrade of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The Scottish Government says the pause of new NHS building projects is due to its UK Government funding being reduced by £1.3bn between now and 2027-28.

A revised infrastructure plan is expected to be published in the near future.

More from Highlands & Islands

The former Buchan Braes Business Centre in Boddam, near Peterhead, is one of 12 north and north-east properties going under the hammer in Shepherd's next online auction.
Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd's latest online auction?
Papa Westray
Papa Westray: Orkney's home of the world's shortest scheduled flight looks set to get…
The Grantown Health Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I feel like a teenager again': Highland councillor given incredible hair transformation
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a…
Close-up image of ScotRail train in Inverness station looking down platform.
Person dies after being hit by train in Inverness
Tom Stoltman and Gary Miller standing next to each other.
'Cut a hole in the roof for him': Highland strongman Tom Stoltman buys new…
Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach
The Grantown Health Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland councillor cleared by standards watchdog after accusing the council's outgoing top officer of…
An otter was found dead on the road this morning.
Warning after otter heartbreak in Tiree
Breaking news image.
Investigation launched after body found in Caithness

Conversation