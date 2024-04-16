Greens to take over Braemar Co-op as staff wanted for latest branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens to take over Braemar Co-op as staff wanted for latest branch

The new convenience shop is set to open in May after a post which revealed it was looking for staff in the area.

By Graham Fleming
The town's Co-op will be replaced by Greens. Image: Google Maps.
The town's Co-op will be replaced by Greens. Image: Google Maps.

Greens have announced they will take over Braemar’s Co-op branch later this year.

The new brand convenience shop is set to open in May after a post which revealed it was looking for staff in the area.

The new location will take over the existing Co-op which currently trades on Mar Road.

Greens are set to open in Braemar this year.

It comes after the local chain of stores announced it was expanding its number of shops in the north-east.

Greens unveiled plans last November to open three new branches, which included locations in Fraserburgh and Banchory, and an unnamed third shop.

But the mystery of the third location has finally been revealed thanks to the latest news.

Greens hiring for new Braemar store

In an online Facebook post made by new account “Greens of Braemar” they advertised for job positions within the store to add to the current staff already working there.

It read: “Hello Braemar!

“We’re Greens, your fresh and friendly new store replacing the Co-0p in May. We’re looking for talented people to join the existing team.

“Are you an aspiring: Store manager, assistant manager or sales assistant? then we want you.

“Follow our page for updates.”

The Greens store in Ellon.

New options could be welcomed by Braemar residents

Greens has become a firm favourite for those Ellon, stocking cakes from Fife-based Fisher & Donaldson bakery and also thanks to its butchery counter.

This promise could excite those in Braemar after the Press and Journal talked to some residents of the town who were desperate to see more food and drink options.

Our food and drink reporter Karla Sinclair asked the locals what they thought of the food scene in her Town Spotlight earlier this year.

Some admitted they would like to see some more variety.

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett has lived in Braemar for more than three decades.

When asked how she would improve its food and drink offering, she said: “I would like to see everyone working together to make sure we have Monday nights covered.

Greens of Ellon’s cake selection courtesy of local bakers.

“Currently there is very limited choice for visitors – with staff recruitment difficulties.

“Obviously everyone needs two days off a week, but everyone [local restaurants and cafes] doing Monday night is not great.”

Another resident also commented: “At busy times, there isn’t enough capacity for the number of folk trying to get food. Short opening hours and days.

“Often end up buying sandwiches in the Co-op and we eat them on a bench in the Mews [tourist information centre].

“However, we know that this is due to the unavailability of staff for eateries, not a willingness to serve customers.”

Tourists after more food options in Braemar – but are year-round openings sustainable?

