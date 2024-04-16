Greens to take over Braemar Co-op as staff wanted for latest branch

Greens have announced they will take over Braemar’s Co-op branch later this year.

The new brand convenience shop is set to open in May after a post which revealed it was looking for staff in the area.

The new location will take over the existing Co-op which currently trades on Mar Road.

It comes after the local chain of stores announced it was expanding its number of shops in the north-east.

Greens unveiled plans last November to open three new branches, which included locations in Fraserburgh and Banchory, and an unnamed third shop.

But the mystery of the third location has finally been revealed thanks to the latest news.

Greens hiring for new Braemar store

In an online Facebook post made by new account “Greens of Braemar” they advertised for job positions within the store to add to the current staff already working there.

It read: “Hello Braemar!

“We’re Greens, your fresh and friendly new store replacing the Co-0p in May. We’re looking for talented people to join the existing team.

“Are you an aspiring: Store manager, assistant manager or sales assistant? then we want you.

“Follow our page for updates.”

New options could be welcomed by Braemar residents

Greens has become a firm favourite for those Ellon, stocking cakes from Fife-based Fisher & Donaldson bakery and also thanks to its butchery counter.

This promise could excite those in Braemar after the Press and Journal talked to some residents of the town who were desperate to see more food and drink options.

Our food and drink reporter Karla Sinclair asked the locals what they thought of the food scene in her Town Spotlight earlier this year.

Some admitted they would like to see some more variety.

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett has lived in Braemar for more than three decades.

When asked how she would improve its food and drink offering, she said: “I would like to see everyone working together to make sure we have Monday nights covered.

“Currently there is very limited choice for visitors – with staff recruitment difficulties.

“Obviously everyone needs two days off a week, but everyone [local restaurants and cafes] doing Monday night is not great.”

Another resident also commented: “At busy times, there isn’t enough capacity for the number of folk trying to get food. Short opening hours and days.

“Often end up buying sandwiches in the Co-op and we eat them on a bench in the Mews [tourist information centre].

“However, we know that this is due to the unavailability of staff for eateries, not a willingness to serve customers.”