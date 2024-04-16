Jimmy Thelin believes he and Aberdeen can be a ‘perfect match’ and vows to deliver attacking football to entertain Dons fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin believes he and Aberdeen can be a 'perfect match' and vows to deliver attacking football to entertain Dons fans

The Swede will take charge at Pittodrie in June with interim Dons boss Peter Leven remaining at the helm until the end of the season.

By Danny Law
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes he is joining the right club at the right time.

The 46-year-old has been confirmed as the next Dons manager and will begin his time in charge at Pittodrie in June after leaving Elfsborg.

Dons interim boss Peter Leven will remain at the helm until the end of the season before joining Thelin’s staff as an assistant first team coach.

Thelin, who guided Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top flight last year, was convinced Aberdeen was the right place to continue his footballing journey after speaking with Dons chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn.

He said:  “I have been at Elfsborg for six-and-a-half years and I have a good dialogue with the board and the club director Stefan (Andreasson).

“We spoke about when the time is right and the right club make an approach that it is important you find a good solution.

“After speaking with Dave, Alan and Steven I felt Aberdeen was a good opportunity.

“I like the intensity of the league (in Scotland) and the competition and speed of the game.

“It is a good match also with the club project at Aberdeen.

“I always try to figure out what a club is searching for.

“I don’t want to just take a job, I need to believe in it and they believe in me. That we can do this together. You can’t do it alone.

“It is about the direction a club wants to go and I feel this is a perfect match.

“The timing was good and hopefully I can build success for Elfsborg in the future and help with the staff around the club to be a part of their history in the future.”

Jimmy Thelin will begin his time with Aberdeen in June. Image: Alamy Live News.

Thelin said the passion for the Dons was clear after speaking with the board.

Speaking to Red TV, he said: “It is always important you are genuine and you feel the passion they have for the club.

“You feel they are going to live for this club and work hard for this club.

“You want to be with them and do good work.

“It is like that at Elfsborg when I can see in the eyes the passion they have for the club.

“I got the same feeling when I met with the charman, Alan and Steven.

“I want to share this passion with them and do really good work for the city and the fans.”

After weeks of speculation, Thelin was also pleased for the announcement to be made so Elfsborg and Aberdeen can begin planning for new times ahead.

He said: “I’m really excited. I think it is a great honour to get this job. The impression I have of the club after meeting everyone was amazing.

“I feel it is a good next step on the journey for me.

“I am looking forward to starting my work in the summer.

“There is always speculation in our world but I think it is good to clarify it for everyone so they know where our focus is and how we find a solution in a respectful way in Elfsborg with the change of coaches in the summer.

“Also, for the Aberdeen fans to support the team, the players and Peter now in an important game at the weekend and the last part of the season.

“It is good that everyone knows what is going to happen.”

An attacking vision for the future

Thelin has vowed to deliver an entertaining brand of football that will excite the Dons supporters when he starts his tenure next season.

He added: “The main idea is an attacking philosophy.

“We want the fans to feel it and see it on the pitch and the players to live it.

“It is quite intense and quite direct.

“We do everything together. We defend as a block and we work really hard together and then have a clear direction in how we create scoring chances.”

‘A really exciting and ambitious appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment

