Jimmy Thelin believes he and Aberdeen can be a ‘perfect match’ and vows to deliver attacking football to entertain Dons fans

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes he is joining the right club at the right time.

The 46-year-old has been confirmed as the next Dons manager and will begin his time in charge at Pittodrie in June after leaving Elfsborg.

Dons interim boss Peter Leven will remain at the helm until the end of the season before joining Thelin’s staff as an assistant first team coach.

Thelin, who guided Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top flight last year, was convinced Aberdeen was the right place to continue his footballing journey after speaking with Dons chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn.

He said: “I have been at Elfsborg for six-and-a-half years and I have a good dialogue with the board and the club director Stefan (Andreasson).

“We spoke about when the time is right and the right club make an approach that it is important you find a good solution.

“After speaking with Dave, Alan and Steven I felt Aberdeen was a good opportunity.

“I like the intensity of the league (in Scotland) and the competition and speed of the game.

“It is a good match also with the club project at Aberdeen.

“I always try to figure out what a club is searching for.

“I don’t want to just take a job, I need to believe in it and they believe in me. That we can do this together. You can’t do it alone.

“It is about the direction a club wants to go and I feel this is a perfect match.

“The timing was good and hopefully I can build success for Elfsborg in the future and help with the staff around the club to be a part of their history in the future.”

Thelin said the passion for the Dons was clear after speaking with the board.

Speaking to Red TV, he said: “It is always important you are genuine and you feel the passion they have for the club.

“You feel they are going to live for this club and work hard for this club.

“You want to be with them and do good work.

“It is like that at Elfsborg when I can see in the eyes the passion they have for the club.

“I got the same feeling when I met with the charman, Alan and Steven.

“I want to share this passion with them and do really good work for the city and the fans.”

After weeks of speculation, Thelin was also pleased for the announcement to be made so Elfsborg and Aberdeen can begin planning for new times ahead.

He said: “I’m really excited. I think it is a great honour to get this job. The impression I have of the club after meeting everyone was amazing.

“I feel it is a good next step on the journey for me.

“I am looking forward to starting my work in the summer.

“There is always speculation in our world but I think it is good to clarify it for everyone so they know where our focus is and how we find a solution in a respectful way in Elfsborg with the change of coaches in the summer.

“Also, for the Aberdeen fans to support the team, the players and Peter now in an important game at the weekend and the last part of the season.

“It is good that everyone knows what is going to happen.”

Jimmy Thelin has been appointed as the twenty-fifth permanent manager of Aberdeen Football Club. The Swede, together with assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, will leave their current roles at IF Elfsborg this summer, taking up post at Pittodrie in early June. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 16, 2024

An attacking vision for the future

Thelin has vowed to deliver an entertaining brand of football that will excite the Dons supporters when he starts his tenure next season.

He added: “The main idea is an attacking philosophy.

“We want the fans to feel it and see it on the pitch and the players to live it.

“It is quite intense and quite direct.

“We do everything together. We defend as a block and we work really hard together and then have a clear direction in how we create scoring chances.”