Skye shopper shocked at stench after picking up 2-year-old butter from Tesco

A Skye woman was shocked to find two year-old butter in her weekly shop from Tesco on Friday.

The 66-year-old picked up her click and collect order from the supermarket in Portree.

This is something she has been doing for around eight years, adding it’s usually a “really good service.”

But after opening a packet of butter from Friday’s delivery, she was hit with “a smell like you’ve never smelt in your life.”

Upon closer inspection Joan saw the best before date on the butter read June 17, 2022, making it nearly two years old.

Joan was quick to flag the problem to others, noting the package was unblemished from the outside.

She said: “It’s a bit of a dangerous health hazard for somebody like an old person or a child, isn’t it?”

“Mind you I think they’d need a peg on their nose.”

Skye woman not the only person to get two year-old butter

Joan Bates does not appear to be the only one who received out of date butter. Several people took to social media to warn others.

One woman in Bonar Bridge in Sutherland said reported getting butter in a Tesco delivery with the same date on as Joan’s, June 17, 2022.

Further afield, a woman in Carlisle also bought butter with the same June 2022 best before date.

Joan Bates said: “I’ve never had anything like that before, I was really shocked.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to any customer who received a product that was out of date and would recommend they bring it back to a store for a full refund.”