Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers

Could Fraserburgh join Buckie Thistle and Brechin City in a three-way, final-day Highland League title shoot-out by beating Brora at Bellslea?

By Ryan Cryle

We’re back with YET ANOTHER episode of Highland League Weekly EXTRA as our cameras were in place to see if Fraserburgh could take their title bid down the final day by beating Brora Rangers.

Only victory would do for the Broch at Bellslea to keep them in the fight with Buckie Thistle and Brechin City going into Saturday’s finale.

We’ve got the best of the action and reaction from Wednesday night’s clash.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

