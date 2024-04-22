Fire melts solar panels at house in Highland beauty spot

Firefighters were called to tackle a house fire at a west coast beauty spot at the weekend.

A large part of the roof of a property in Knoydart, a national scenic area in Lochaber, was engulfed in flames on Saturday, April 20.

An image sent by a reader shows several solar panels on the house’s roof completely scorched after the incident.

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Knoydart

Two fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze in the early afternoon.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We were called to tackle a fire in Knoydart at 1:15pm on Saturday, April 20.

“There were two appliances in attendance and two jets and small tools were used to tackle the fire.”

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.