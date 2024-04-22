Fire melts solar panels at house in Highland beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire melts solar panels at house in Highland beauty spot

A large part of the roof was engulfed in flames.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Solar panels on the roof of a house in Knoydart were destroyed by the fire.
Solar panels on the roof of a house in Knoydart were destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters were called to tackle a house fire at a west coast beauty spot at the weekend.

A large part of the roof of a property in Knoydart, a national scenic area in Lochaber, was engulfed in flames on Saturday, April 20.

An image sent by a reader shows several solar panels on the house’s roof completely scorched after the incident.

Solar panels at the Knoydart property were destroyed by the fire.
Knoydart is one of the 40 national scenic areas of Scotland. Image: Bill Cameron

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Knoydart

Two fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze in the early afternoon.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We were called to tackle a fire in Knoydart at 1:15pm on Saturday, April 20.

“There were two appliances in attendance and two jets and small tools were used to tackle the fire.”

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

