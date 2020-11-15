Pupils and staff at Highland primary and nursery identified as close contacts after positive Covid-19 cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three pupils at a Highland primary school have tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents of children at Beauly Primary School and nursery have been sent a letter informing them of the cases.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said as a result of the positive cases, “the pupils and teaching staff of the nursery and two primary classes at Beauly Primary School have been asked to self isolate as identified as close contacts of the cases.”

She said the council is working closely with the health protection team at NHS Highland to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile classes at a Western Isles primary school have been cancelled after a teacher tested positive.