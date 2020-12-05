Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police appeal for information to find missing Lochaber woman

by Shona Gossip
December 5, 2020, 7:38 am
© Supplied by Police handoutJessika Magier
Jessika Magier

Police are appealing for a missing Lochaber woman to let them know she is safe.

Jessika Magier was last seen in An Aird, Fort William at about 1.30pm yesterday. It is believed she may have boarded a bus to Inverness there.

She is described as being 5ft 3ins, white Polish, of slim build with black bobbed hair.

She was last seen wearing a mid-length black winter jacket, blue denim ripped skinny jeans and black vans.

Anyone with information about Ms Magier’s whereabouts should call 101.

More from the Press and Journal