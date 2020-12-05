Police appeal for information to find missing Lochaber woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are appealing for a missing Lochaber woman to let them know she is safe.

Jessika Magier was last seen in An Aird, Fort William at about 1.30pm yesterday. It is believed she may have boarded a bus to Inverness there.

She is described as being 5ft 3ins, white Polish, of slim build with black bobbed hair.

She was last seen wearing a mid-length black winter jacket, blue denim ripped skinny jeans and black vans.

Anyone with information about Ms Magier’s whereabouts should call 101.