Human remains found on an Orkney beach have been confirmed as missing Inverness man John Mackay.

The remains were discovered at Dingieshowe on Monday December 14.

Following a police investigation, it has been confirmed that they belong to Mr Mackay.

The 51-year-old was reported missing from Muirtown Street on Sunday November 8.

It is understood that he had just wed his new wife less than eight weeks before he went missing.

Police officers spent weeks searching the Muirtown Swing Bridge area of Inverness, canvassing locals there.

Mr Mackay’s family have been informed, and a full report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.