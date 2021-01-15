Fire crews work to tackle blaze at Taynuilt smokehouse

Firefighters are currently tackling a smokehouse blaze in Taynuilt.
The alarm was raised just before 4pm after a fire broke out at the Inverawe Smokehouse.
A spokeswoman said five appliances have been sent from Killin, Bridge of Orchy, Oban and Inveraray.
Crews have three main jets in use and there are no reports of casualties.
