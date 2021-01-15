Saturday, January 16th 2021 Show Links
Fire crews work to tackle blaze at Taynuilt smokehouse

by Ana Da Silva
January 15, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: January 15, 2021, 7:08 pm
© Kevin McGlynnInverawe Smokehouse fire Kevin McGlynn
Firefighters are currently tackling a smokehouse blaze in Taynuilt.

The alarm was raised just before 4pm after a fire broke out at the Inverawe Smokehouse.

A spokeswoman said five appliances have been sent from Killin, Bridge of Orchy, Oban and Inveraray.

Crews have three main jets in use and there are no reports of casualties.

