Fire crews work to tackle blaze at Taynuilt smokehouse

Firefighters are currently tackling a smokehouse blaze in Taynuilt.

The alarm was raised just before 4pm after a fire broke out at the Inverawe Smokehouse.

A spokeswoman said five appliances have been sent from Killin, Bridge of Orchy, Oban and Inveraray.

Crews have three main jets in use and there are no reports of casualties.