March in March: Shinty players taking part in virtual cancer charity walk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Female shinty and camogie players from across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be clocking up the miles throughout March to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fundraising effort comes after their fellow player and friend, 40-year-old Una Henry, was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Inspired by her strength, Niamh Donnelly and Jenny Durkin, based in Laurencekirk, decided to organise a fundraiser in collaboration with the Women’s Camanachd Association and encourage as many clubs as possible to get on board and do a virtual walk from Aberdour to Glenullen in Derry.

Niamh, 29, said: “Una is being supported by Macmillan, a charity that is very important to a lot of women in our sport who have been affected by cancer.

“We wanted to give something back and it’s really taken off with over 322 players and supporters now taking part and we’ve raised over £13,000 so far – that’s just incredible.”

Women shinty teams across the country are signing up in their droves, including a few in Northern Ireland.

Their challenge will now stretch from Skye, Aberdour, Inverness, Badenoch, Kinlochshiel, Uddingston and Ardnamurchen to Newbridge and Glenullen across the sea.

Niamh added: “It’s International Women’s Day on Monday so we felt this was a great time to kick it all off, I think that has really inspired everyone.

“The challenge we have set, is a march in March and we’re walking from Aberdour, which was Una’s shinty club to Glenullen in Northern Ireland – her GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) club.”

Una said: “I’d like to thank all those involved in the fundraising event especially Niamh and Jenny who set it up. It’s fantastic to see all the support from different clubs across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Sport can be a great unifying force and I’m thankful for the friendships and memories I have from playing for Aberdour and Glenullin.

“I would also like to thank Macmillan for the care and support they have shown to me and my family and I hope this event can raise much needed funds for an excellent organisation.”

The event is being supported by former Scotland Shinty Captain, Gary Innes: “I’d like to wish all the girls at home in Scotland and in Northern Ireland the very best of luck this weekend as you walk and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. Very best of luck, I’ll be routing for you.”