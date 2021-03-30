Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detailed construction plans for a new cycle path between two of Oban’s outlying villages are being considered by the public.

The second consultation stage for the cycle path between Dunbeg and Connel is underway.

To be known as an “active travel link”, the plans for the proposed path are published online. Following consultation, a planning application will be submitted in coming months.

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams), based at Dunstaffnage, Dunbeg, is leading this stage of the project.

Comments on the designs are being sought. The project is funded by the Scottish Government through the Sustrans Scotland Places for Everyone programme.

The aim of the new route is to deliver a commuter and community link to schools and workplaces, as well as connecting existing paths from Oban to Dunbeg and Connel to the north. It could be used by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

Detailed designs were drawn up following an extensive consultation period with the main stakeholders by consultants Ironside Farrar Ltd. This builds on the feasibility stage of the project by consultants Arcadis.

Members of the public can now view the plans at a dedicated webpage and are invited to comment on the designs.

The consultation will run until April 5.

Sams compliance officer Ann MacKenzie said: “The detailed route plans in the public consultation show the preferred route in more detail and represent the most deliverable route currently agreed by the main stakeholders.

“Ongoing discussions may result in the need to amend some aspects of the route and we would welcome views and opinions regarding these options.

“We had hoped that this would be a face-to-face event. However, due to current government advice, this has not been possible. A comment box is provided to allow you to give feedback to the design team or to show your support for the scheme.”

A feasibility study carried out in February 2020 identified a need for a cycle path, with many cyclists in the Lorn area expressing an interest in using the link for commuting, as well as recreation.